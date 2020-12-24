Falcons injury report: Ricardo Allen logs full practice, Julio Jones still out

The Falcons logged their second practice of the week ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs, but four starters were still held out and three defenders were limited.
In more positive news, safety Ricardo Allen practiced in a full capacity for the first time since sustaining a concussion in Week 13 against the Saints. His presence will be important for the Falcons against the league's most explosive offense. There weren't many changes on Thursday's injury report for Atlanta, and fans will likely want to keep a close eye on the status of some key players heading into the weekend.
Here is the Falcons' injury report from Thursday:
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson
|Illness
|Full participation
|Full participation
|TE Jaeden Graham
|Neck
|Full participation
|Full participation
|DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
|Elbow
|Full participation
|Full participation
|S Keanu Neal
|Hamstring
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|S Ricardo Allen
|Concussion
|Limited participation
|Full participation
|LB Deion Jones
|Toe
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|DE Steven Means
|Hand
|Limited participation
|Full participation
|DT Marlon Davidson
|Knee
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|WR Julio Jones
|Hamstring
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|CB Darqueze Dennard
|Quad
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|C Alex Mack
|Concussion
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|G James Carpenter
|Groin
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|WR Brandon Powell
|Foot
|N/A
|Limited participation
What it means
Atlanta gave Tampa Bay all it could handle with a few starters missing last week, but Kansas City presents an entirely different challenge, altogether. If this game turns into a shootout, the Falcons will want to have Jones, Mack and Carpenter on the field to give the offense a boost. The three defenders listed as limited on Thursday could play a role in helping prevent that from happening, however. It's almost impossible to stop the Chiefs' offense, so the Falcons will want all hands on deck to help slow them down and keep pace.