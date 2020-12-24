Falcons injury report: Ricardo Allen logs full practice, Julio Jones still out

Atlanta gave Tampa Bay all it could handle with a few starters missing last week, but Kansas City presents an entirely different challenge, altogether. If this game turns into a shootout, the Falcons will want to have Jones, Mack and Carpenter on the field to give the offense a boost. The three defenders listed as limited on Thursday could play a role in helping prevent that from happening, however. It's almost impossible to stop the Chiefs' offense, so the Falcons will want all hands on deck to help slow them down and keep pace.