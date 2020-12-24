Falcons injury report: Ricardo Allen logs full practice, Julio Jones still out

Atlanta still has four starters who did not participate in practice on Christmas Eve, including All-Pro receiver Julio Jones

Dec 24, 2020 at 02:57 PM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

The Falcons logged their second practice of the week ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs, but four starters were still held out and three defenders were limited.

In more positive news, safety Ricardo Allen practiced in a full capacity for the first time since sustaining a concussion in Week 13 against the Saints. His presence will be important for the Falcons against the league's most explosive offense. There weren't many changes on Thursday's injury report for Atlanta, and fans will likely want to keep a close eye on the status of some key players heading into the weekend.

Here is the Falcons' injury report from Thursday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday Thursday
CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson Illness Full participation Full participation
TE Jaeden Graham Neck Full participation Full participation
DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner Elbow Full participation Full participation
S Keanu Neal Hamstring Limited participation Limited participation
S Ricardo Allen Concussion Limited participation Full participation
LB Deion Jones Toe Limited participation Limited participation
DE Steven Means Hand Limited participation Full participation
DT Marlon Davidson Knee Limited participation Limited participation
WR Julio Jones Hamstring Did not participate Did not participate
CB Darqueze Dennard Quad Did not participate Did not participate
C Alex Mack Concussion Did not participate Did not participate
G James Carpenter Groin Did not participate Did not participate
WR Brandon Powell Foot N/A Limited participation

What it means

Atlanta gave Tampa Bay all it could handle with a few starters missing last week, but Kansas City presents an entirely different challenge, altogether. If this game turns into a shootout, the Falcons will want to have Jones, Mack and Carpenter on the field to give the offense a boost. The three defenders listed as limited on Thursday could play a role in helping prevent that from happening, however. It's almost impossible to stop the Chiefs' offense, so the Falcons will want all hands on deck to help slow them down and keep pace.

