Falcons injury report: No improvement for Calvin Ridley as Saints game nears

For the second straight day, Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley was able to practice in a limited fashion. Any participation for Ridley, who is dealing with a foot injury, should be viewed as a good sign. Ridley missed Atlanta's last game against Denver, and it appears there's a chance that's the only game he misses.
The Falcons added a few players to the injury report on Thursday. Tight end Jaeden Graham, offensive tackle John Wetzel and center Alex Mack were all listed on the injury report for the first time, although nothing appears to be serious there.
Here is the Falcons' estimated injury report from Thursday:
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|T Kaleb McGary
|Knee
|Full participation
|Full participation
|WR Calvin Ridley
|Foot
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|T Matt Gono
|Illness
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|TE Jaeden Graham
|Knee/toe
|N/A
|Full participation
|T John Wetzel
|Ankle
|N/A
|Limited participation
|C Alex Mack
|Rest
|N/A
|Did not participate
Here's the Saints' full injury report from Wednesday:
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|TE Josh Hill
|Concussion
|Did not participate
|WR Tre'Quan Smith
|Concussion
|Did not participate
|QB Drew Brees
|Ribs/right shoulder
|Did not participate
|RB Dwayne Washington
|Back
|Did not participate
|DE Cameron Jordan
|Back
|Did not participate
|T Ryan Ramczyk
|Knee
|Limited participation
|DT Malcom Brown
|Calf
|Limited participation
|RB Alvin Kamara
|Foot
|Limited participation
|CB Marshon Lattimore
|Abdomen
|Limited participation
What it means
The statuses of Drew Brees and Calvin Ridley are obviously the most important thing heading into Sunday. At this point, signs are pointing to Brees missing Sunday's game, which would leave Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill to man the quarterback position. Cameron Jordan, Ryan Ramczyk are also key players to keep an eye on for New Orleans heading into the weekend.