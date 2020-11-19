Falcons injury report: No improvement for Calvin Ridley as Saints game nears

Ridley remains limited in the Falcons' most recent injury report

Nov 19, 2020 at 03:30 PM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AF_20201009_Practice_KD2_7858

For the second straight day, Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley was able to practice in a limited fashion. Any participation for Ridley, who is dealing with a foot injury, should be viewed as a good sign. Ridley missed Atlanta's last game against Denver, and it appears there's a chance that's the only game he misses.

The Falcons added a few players to the injury report on Thursday. Tight end Jaeden Graham, offensive tackle John Wetzel and center Alex Mack were all listed on the injury report for the first time, although nothing appears to be serious there.

Here is the Falcons' estimated injury report from Thursday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday Thursday
T Kaleb McGary Knee Full participation Full participation
WR Calvin Ridley Foot Limited participation Limited participation
T Matt Gono Illness Did not participate Did not participate
TE Jaeden Graham Knee/toe N/A Full participation
T John Wetzel Ankle N/A Limited participation
C Alex Mack Rest N/A Did not participate

Here's the Saints' full injury report from Wednesday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday
TE Josh Hill Concussion Did not participate
WR Tre'Quan Smith Concussion Did not participate
QB Drew Brees Ribs/right shoulder Did not participate
RB Dwayne Washington Back Did not participate
DE Cameron Jordan Back Did not participate
T Ryan Ramczyk Knee Limited participation
DT Malcom Brown Calf Limited participation
RB Alvin Kamara Foot Limited participation
CB Marshon Lattimore Abdomen Limited participation

What it means

The statuses of Drew Brees and Calvin Ridley are obviously the most important thing heading into Sunday. At this point, signs are pointing to Brees missing Sunday's game, which would leave Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill to man the quarterback position. Cameron Jordan, Ryan Ramczyk are also key players to keep an eye on for New Orleans heading into the weekend.

