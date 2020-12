Falcons injury report: Julio Jones ruled out vs. Chiefs

The Atlanta Falcons did not hold a practice on Christmas Day, but they did release an estimated injury report that included the game status of players ahead of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Four starters, including Julio Jones have been ruled out against the Chiefs. Along with Jones, cornerback Darqueze Dennard and offensive linemen Alex Mack and James Carpenter will not suit up for the Falcons. Three players - wide receiver Brandon Powell, safety Ricardo Allen and defensive tackle Marlon Davidson - are listed as questionable.