Falcons injury report: Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Todd Gurley limited

Six starters were limited for Atlanta on Wednesday, and starting lineman James Carpenter was held out

Dec 02, 2020 at 04:00 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AF_20201022_Practice_KD2_8987

Ahead of a big rematch against the red-hot New Orleans Saints, the Atlanta Falcons started practice with six starters operating in a limited capacity.

RELATED CONTENT

Among those limited are wide receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley as well as starting running back Todd Gurley. Both Jones and Gurley missed the Falcons' win against the Las Vegas Raiders, but their availability could prove to be the difference on Sunday. Also limited on Wednesday were kicker Younghoe Koo, defensive end Dante Fowler and tight end Hayden Hurst.

Here is the Falcons' injury report from Wednesday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday
FB Keith Smith Knee Full participation
WR Calvin Ridley Foot/Ankle Limited participation
DE Dante Fowler Hamstring Limited participation
WR Julio Jones Hamstring Limited participation
RB Todd Gurley Knee Limited participation
TE Hayden Hurst Ankle Limited participation
K Younghoe Koo Right quad Limited participation
CB Kendall Sheffield Illness Did not participate
G James Carpenter Groin Did not participate

What it means

Although the Falcons didn't need Jones and Gurley to throttle the Raiders, it wouldn't hurt to have them back for this rematch. Atlanta's offense struggled to get going against New Orleans in the first meeting, and Jones's absence for much of the game played into that. The Falcons' defense is emerging and has proved it can win games for Atlanta, but it might need all hands on deck this weekend for both sides of the ball.

Related Content

news

Falcons injury report: Todd Gurley ruled out vs. Raiders

The Falcons have officially ruled Gurley out for Sunday and list three key starters as questionable
news

Falcons injury report: Grady Jarrett, Calvin Ridley remain limited

There were no changes on Atlanta's estimated injury report Thursday
news

Falcons injury report: Todd Gurley out of practice, Julio Jones limited

Atlanta has several key starters listed on its injury report to begin the week
news

Falcons injury report: Calvin Ridley appears set to play vs. Saints

Atlanta had no players listed with an injury designation for the game on its final injury report
news

Falcons injury report: No improvement for Calvin Ridley as Saints game nears

Ridley remains limited in the Falcons' most recent injury report
news

Falcons injury report: Calvin Ridley limited to start Saints prep

As the Falcons start practice for Sunday's game against the Saints, Ridley was limited in practice
news

Falcons injury report: Calvin Ridley questionable, Dante Fowler out vs. Broncos

The Falcons have deemed Ridley questionable and ruled Fowler out heading into the weekend 
news

Falcons injury report: Calvin Ridley, Dante Fowler miss second practice

While the Falcons are getting healthier, Ridley and Fowler missed their second-consecutive practice of the week
news

Falcons injury report: Calvin Ridley on 'day-to-day basis' 

The Falcons are taking a day-by-day approach with Ridley, who injured his foot against the Carolina Panthers 
news

Falcons injury report: Takk McKinley ruled out vs. Panthers

Atlanta has officially ruled out defensive end Takk McKinley for Thursday night's game against Carolina
news

Falcons injury report: Takk McKinley held out of practice

McKinley was the only player who was unable to practice during the Falcons' return to the practice fields

Top News

SFTB: Can Falcons rebound vs. Saints? Slow starts, Sam Darnold, John Cominsky, GM search, playoffs

Falcons' next opponent: What's changed with the Saints 

NFL Draft order updated: Falcons hold No. 10 pick

Tabeek: Raheem Morris is turning this team around and defense leading the charge

Advertising