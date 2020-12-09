Falcons injury report: Julio Jones among four starters held out

A total of 12 key players for Atlanta were listed on the injury report to start the week

Dec 09, 2020 at 04:14 PM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

The Falcons got more than a little dinged up during Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints, as they had a number of key players either limited or held out of Wednesday's practice to start the week.

Julio Jones was among the four starters who did not participate in Wednesday's practice, a list that also includes safety Ricardo Allen, left guard James Carpenter and punter Sterling Hofrichter. Eight other key players were limited in practice. Among those were running back Todd Gurley, safety Keanu Neal, linebacker Foye Oluokun and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

Here is the Falcons' injury report from Wednesday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday
RB Todd Gurley Knee Limited participation
S Keanu Neal Ankle Limited participation
DE Dante Fowler Hamstring Limited participation
RB Ito Smith Neck Limited participation
LB Foye Oluokun Neck Limited participation
TE Hayden Hurst Ankle Limited participation
DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner Neck Limited participation
DT Grady Jarrett Groin Limited participation
P Sterling Hofrichter Right hamstring Did not participate
WR Julio Jones Hamstring Did not participate
S Ricardo Allen Concussion Did not participate
G James Carpenter Groin Did not participate

What it means

While the Falcons are well on the outside of the playoff picture, there's still four games remaining. First up is a matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, a team much in the same boat as Atlanta. It will be interesting to see if the Falcons choose to rest some guys for a brutal three-game stretch that includes two games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and one against the Kansas City Chiefs. Then again, this is the NFL, and everyone wants to suit up if possible.

