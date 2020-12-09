Falcons injury report: Julio Jones among four starters held out

The Falcons got more than a little dinged up during Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints, as they had a number of key players either limited or held out of Wednesday's practice to start the week.
Julio Jones was among the four starters who did not participate in Wednesday's practice, a list that also includes safety Ricardo Allen, left guard James Carpenter and punter Sterling Hofrichter. Eight other key players were limited in practice. Among those were running back Todd Gurley, safety Keanu Neal, linebacker Foye Oluokun and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.
Here is the Falcons' injury report from Wednesday:
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|RB Todd Gurley
|Knee
|Limited participation
|S Keanu Neal
|Ankle
|Limited participation
|DE Dante Fowler
|Hamstring
|Limited participation
|RB Ito Smith
|Neck
|Limited participation
|LB Foye Oluokun
|Neck
|Limited participation
|TE Hayden Hurst
|Ankle
|Limited participation
|DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
|Neck
|Limited participation
|DT Grady Jarrett
|Groin
|Limited participation
|P Sterling Hofrichter
|Right hamstring
|Did not participate
|WR Julio Jones
|Hamstring
|Did not participate
|S Ricardo Allen
|Concussion
|Did not participate
|G James Carpenter
|Groin
|Did not participate
What it means
While the Falcons are well on the outside of the playoff picture, there's still four games remaining. First up is a matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, a team much in the same boat as Atlanta. It will be interesting to see if the Falcons choose to rest some guys for a brutal three-game stretch that includes two games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and one against the Kansas City Chiefs. Then again, this is the NFL, and everyone wants to suit up if possible.