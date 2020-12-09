Falcons injury report: Julio Jones among four starters held out

While the Falcons are well on the outside of the playoff picture, there's still four games remaining. First up is a matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, a team much in the same boat as Atlanta. It will be interesting to see if the Falcons choose to rest some guys for a brutal three-game stretch that includes two games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and one against the Kansas City Chiefs. Then again, this is the NFL, and everyone wants to suit up if possible.