Falcons injury report: Updating Damien Williams status as Rams practice prep begins

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Damien Williams went down on the season's second drive, something that threw a wrench in the Falcons offensive plans. The veteran running back could well have been a big part of what was to come, but an injury to his ribs prevented him from being part of it.
He was taken to the locker room and missed most of the game, but was able to return for a play late in Sunday's loss to New Orleans.
He wasn't able to participate in Wednesday's practice, the team announced, the first workout preparing for a Week 2 affair against the host Los Angeles Rams.
His status should be monitored as the week progresses.
Receiver Drake London was a full participant, a positive sign after the No. 8 overall NFL Draft pick was limited the previous week with a knee injury. He was active and effective against the Saints, with five catches for 74 yards over 54 offensive snaps.
