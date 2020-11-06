Falcons injury report: Calvin Ridley questionable, Dante Fowler out vs. Broncos

After not practicing throughout the entire week, wide receiver Calvin Ridley is listed as questionable and defensive end Dante Fowler has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.
The Falcons conducted business virtually on Friday, so their injury report is merely an estimate of where things would have stood had they actually taken to the field. Still, Ridley and Fowler were listed as non-participants, and they weren't alone as both Jordan Miller and Takk McKinley were listed under the same designation as well.
Here is the Falcons' estimated injury report from Friday:
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game status
|WR Russell Gage
|Shoulder/knee
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|Full participation
|N/A
|CB Kendall Sheffield
|Concussion
|Limited participation
|Full participation
|Full participation
|N/A
|TE Jaeden Graham
|Knee
|Limited participation
|Full participation
|Full participation
|N/A
|WR Calvin Ridley
|Foot
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Questionable
|DE Dante Fowler
|Hamstring
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Out
|DE Takk McKinley
|Groin
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Out
|CB Jordan Miller
|Oblique
|N/A
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Out
|T Kaleb McGary
|Rest
|N/A
|Did not participate
|N/A
|N/A
|C Alex Mack
|Rest
|N/A
|Did not participate
|N/A
|N/A
|RB Todd Gurley
|Rest
|N/A
|N/A
|Did not participate
|N/A
|G James Carpenter
|Rest
|N/A
|N/A
|Did not participate
|N/A
Here is the Broncos' injury report from Thursday:
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|CB A.J. Bouye
|Concussion
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|CB Bryce Callahan
|Ankle
|Did not participate
|Limited participation
|DE Shelby Harris
|Not injury related
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|RB Phillip Lindsay
|Foot
|Did not participate
|Limited participation
|WR Diontae Spencer
|Shoulder
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|OLB Jeremiah Attaochu
|Quadricep
|Limited participation
|Full participation
|T Demar Dotson
|Hand
|Limited participation
|Full participation
|WR Tim Patrick
|Hamstring
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|G/C Austin Schlottmann
|Shoulder
|Limited participation
|Full participation
|TE Nick Vannett
|Foot
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
What it means
Although listed as questionable, it's notable that Ridley did not log any practice time this week. Ridley was deemed day-to-day by interim head coach Raheem Morris this week, suggesting it could be a true game-time decision for the third-year receiver. On the Broncos' side of things, cornerback A.J. Bouye is the big name on the list, and his status for the game appears in doubt, which would help the Falcons if Ridley is absent. The absence of both Fowler and McKinley for Sunday's game will mean that Atlanta may have to continue to be creative with its pass rush.