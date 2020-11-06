Falcons injury report: Calvin Ridley questionable, Dante Fowler out vs. Broncos

The Falcons have deemed Ridley questionable and ruled Fowler out heading into the weekend 

Nov 06, 2020 at 03:30 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AF_20201018_ATLatMIN_AH2_1234A

After not practicing throughout the entire week, wide receiver Calvin Ridley is listed as questionable and defensive end Dante Fowler has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

RELATED CONTENT

The Falcons conducted business virtually on Friday, so their injury report is merely an estimate of where things would have stood had they actually taken to the field. Still, Ridley and Fowler were listed as non-participants, and they weren't alone as both Jordan Miller and Takk McKinley were listed under the same designation as well.

Here is the Falcons' estimated injury report from Friday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status
WR Russell Gage Shoulder/knee Limited participation Limited participation Full participation N/A
CB Kendall Sheffield Concussion Limited participation Full participation Full participation N/A
TE Jaeden Graham Knee Limited participation Full participation Full participation N/A
WR Calvin Ridley Foot Did not participate Did not participate Did not participate Questionable
DE Dante Fowler Hamstring Did not participate Did not participate Did not participate Out
DE Takk McKinley Groin Did not participate Did not participate Did not participate Out
CB Jordan Miller Oblique N/A Did not participate Did not participate Out
T Kaleb McGary Rest N/A Did not participate N/A N/A
C Alex Mack Rest N/A Did not participate N/A N/A
RB Todd Gurley Rest N/A N/A Did not participate N/A
G James Carpenter Rest N/A N/A Did not participate N/A

Here is the Broncos' injury report from Thursday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday Thursday
CB A.J. Bouye Concussion Did not participate Did not participate
CB Bryce Callahan Ankle Did not participate Limited participation
DE Shelby Harris Not injury related Did not participate Did not participate
RB Phillip Lindsay Foot Did not participate Limited participation
WR Diontae Spencer Shoulder Did not participate Did not participate
OLB Jeremiah Attaochu Quadricep Limited participation Full participation
T Demar Dotson Hand Limited participation Full participation
WR Tim Patrick Hamstring Limited participation Limited participation
G/C Austin Schlottmann Shoulder Limited participation Full participation
TE Nick Vannett Foot Limited participation Limited participation

What it means

Although listed as questionable, it's notable that Ridley did not log any practice time this week. Ridley was deemed day-to-day by interim head coach Raheem Morris this week, suggesting it could be a true game-time decision for the third-year receiver. On the Broncos' side of things, cornerback A.J. Bouye is the big name on the list, and his status for the game appears in doubt, which would help the Falcons if Ridley is absent. The absence of both Fowler and McKinley for Sunday's game will mean that Atlanta may have to continue to be creative with its pass rush.

Related Content

news

Falcons injury report: Calvin Ridley, Dante Fowler miss second practice

While the Falcons are getting healthier, Ridley and Fowler missed their second-consecutive practice of the week
news

Falcons injury report: Calvin Ridley on 'day-to-day basis' 

The Falcons are taking a day-by-day approach with Ridley, who injured his foot against the Carolina Panthers 
news

Falcons injury report: Takk McKinley ruled out vs. Panthers

Atlanta has officially ruled out defensive end Takk McKinley for Thursday night's game against Carolina
news

Falcons injury report: Takk McKinley held out of practice

McKinley was the only player who was unable to practice during the Falcons' return to the practice fields
news

Falcons injury report: Atlanta estimates five starters limited to start short week

The Falcons will enter Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions with only Takk McKinley questionable for the action
news

Falcons injury report: Takk McKinley questionable for Lions game

The Falcons will enter Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions with only Takk McKinley questionable for the action
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones returns to practice

The Falcons are getting healthier as the week progresses
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones out, Calvin Ridley limited

The Falcons are coming off of their first win of the season, and they start their week of preparation in pretty good shape from an injury standpoint
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones good to go vs. Vikings

Julio Jones does not have a designation for Sunday's game, signaling that he will return to the field for the Falcons
news

Falcons injury report: Estimation of where team stands on Thursday

With no practice held on Thursday, the team has released an estimated injury report
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones remains out; Grady Jarrett limited

The Falcons had seven starters limited during Wednesday's practice session

Top News

Beek's Bits: My predictions as Falcons, Broncos try to revive their seasons

Falcons injury report: Calvin Ridley questionable, Dante Fowler out vs. Broncos

SFTB: Can Falcons still make a playoff run? Drafting a QB, draft order, all-time favorite Falcon

Who will win, Broncos or Falcons? Experts' picks

Advertising