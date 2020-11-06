Falcons injury report: Calvin Ridley questionable, Dante Fowler out vs. Broncos

Although listed as questionable, it's notable that Ridley did not log any practice time this week. Ridley was deemed day-to-day by interim head coach Raheem Morris this week, suggesting it could be a true game-time decision for the third-year receiver. On the Broncos' side of things, cornerback A.J. Bouye is the big name on the list, and his status for the game appears in doubt, which would help the Falcons if Ridley is absent. The absence of both Fowler and McKinley for Sunday's game will mean that Atlanta may have to continue to be creative with its pass rush.