Falcons injury report: Calvin Ridley, Dante Fowler miss second practice

The Falcons are getting healthier ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Denver Broncos, but two key players missed practice for the second straight day.
RELATED CONTENT
Calvin Ridley, who is day-to-day with a foot injury, and Dante Fowler, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, were held out of Thursday's practice and have yet to log any practice time this week. A couple of players - Kaleb McGary and Alex Mack - received a rest day after playing well this year to ensure they are fresh and ready to go against a good Broncos defense.
Here is the Falcons' full injury report from Thursday:
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|WR Russell Gage
|Shoulder/knee
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|CB Kendall Sheffield
|Concussion
|Limited participation
|Full participation
|TE Jaeden Graham
|Knee
|Limited participation
|Full participation
|WR Calvin Ridley
|Foot
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|DE Dante Fowler
|Hamstring
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|DE Takk McKinley
|Groin
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|CB Jordan Miller
|Oblique
|N/A
|Did not participate
|T Kaleb McGary
|Rest
|N/A
|Did not participate
|C Alex Mack
|Rest
|N/A
|Did not participate
Here is the Broncos' injury report from Wednesday:
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|CB A.J. Bouye
|Concussion
|Did not participate
|CB Bryce Callahan
|Ankle
|Did not participate
|DE Shelby Harris
|Not injury related
|Did not participate
|RB Phillip Lindsay
|Foot
|Did not participate
|WR Diontae Spencer
|Shoulder
|Did not participate
|OLB Jeremiah Attaochu
|Quadricep
|Limited participation
|T Demar Dotson
|Hand
|Limited participation
|WR Tim Patrick
|Hamstring
|Limited participation
|G/C Austin Schlottmann
|Shoulder
|Limited participation
|TE Nick Vannett
|Foot
|Limited participation
What it means
The Falcons will undoubtedly want to have Ridley and Fowler on the field Sunday. It's likely the Falcons will be without Takk McKinley against the Broncos, and they won't want to be missing two of their top pass rushers against a second-year quarterback with a limited number of start. A number of starters for the Broncos were unable to practice on Wednesday, so that's something to continue to keep an eye on throughout the week.