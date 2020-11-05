Falcons injury report: Calvin Ridley, Dante Fowler miss second practice

While the Falcons are getting healthier, Ridley and Fowler missed their second-consecutive practice of the week

Nov 05, 2020 at 04:27 PM
Will McFadden

The Falcons are getting healthier ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Denver Broncos, but two key players missed practice for the second straight day.

Calvin Ridley, who is day-to-day with a foot injury, and Dante Fowler, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, were held out of Thursday's practice and have yet to log any practice time this week. A couple of players - Kaleb McGary and Alex Mack - received a rest day after playing well this year to ensure they are fresh and ready to go against a good Broncos defense.

Here is the Falcons' full injury report from Thursday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday Thursday
WR Russell Gage Shoulder/knee Limited participation Limited participation
CB Kendall Sheffield Concussion Limited participation Full participation
TE Jaeden Graham Knee Limited participation Full participation
WR Calvin Ridley Foot Did not participate Did not participate
DE Dante Fowler Hamstring Did not participate Did not participate
DE Takk McKinley Groin Did not participate Did not participate
CB Jordan Miller Oblique N/A Did not participate
T Kaleb McGary Rest N/A Did not participate
C Alex Mack Rest N/A Did not participate

Here is the Broncos' injury report from Wednesday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday
CB A.J. Bouye Concussion Did not participate
CB Bryce Callahan Ankle Did not participate
DE Shelby Harris Not injury related Did not participate
RB Phillip Lindsay Foot Did not participate
WR Diontae Spencer Shoulder Did not participate
OLB Jeremiah Attaochu Quadricep Limited participation
T Demar Dotson Hand Limited participation
WR Tim Patrick Hamstring Limited participation
G/C Austin Schlottmann Shoulder Limited participation
TE Nick Vannett Foot Limited participation

What it means

The Falcons will undoubtedly want to have Ridley and Fowler on the field Sunday. It's likely the Falcons will be without Takk McKinley against the Broncos, and they won't want to be missing two of their top pass rushers against a second-year quarterback with a limited number of start. A number of starters for the Broncos were unable to practice on Wednesday, so that's something to continue to keep an eye on throughout the week.

