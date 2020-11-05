Falcons injury report: Calvin Ridley, Dante Fowler miss second practice

The Falcons will undoubtedly want to have Ridley and Fowler on the field Sunday. It's likely the Falcons will be without Takk McKinley against the Broncos, and they won't want to be missing two of their top pass rushers against a second-year quarterback with a limited number of start. A number of starters for the Broncos were unable to practice on Wednesday, so that's something to continue to keep an eye on throughout the week.