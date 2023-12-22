Falcons injury report: Arthur Smith deals out game designations for Atlanta's home contest vs. Indianapolis Colts

Falcons update the status of key starting linemen heading into their Week 16 game. 

Dec 22, 2023 at 03:31 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Senior Falcons Content Producer

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons received some good news Friday in regard to key linemen who have been working through lower body injuries over the last few weeks.

Starting offensive linemen Chris Lindstrom (ankle), Drew Dalman (ankle) and Jake Matthews (knee) were not given a game designation on Friday's game report, meaning they will be available for the Falcons in this Sunday's home game matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. All three were full participants in Friday's practice for the first time this week, too; as were fellow offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil and defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who were listed as having illnesses this week.

Listed as questionable for Sunday's game was Bud Dupree (back), Kaleb McGary (knee) and David Onyemata (ankle).

Though McGary and Onyemata have been inactive the last couple games with their respective injuries, they were both limited participants in Friday's final practice.

The only other player who received a game designation was Keith Smith, who has an ankle injury. Though the veteran fullback was a full participant in Wednesday and Thursday's practices, he did not practice on Friday and was listed as doubtful on the game report.

In other news, punter Bradley Pinion was not present for his second practice this week due to a personal matter. The Falcons signed punter Pat O'Donnell to the practice squad on Friday. Pinion and his wife, Kaeleigh, are expecting their first child together this winter. Arthur Smith confirmed she did go into labor this week, but the Falcons do anticipate Pinion to be available for Sunday's game.

For the full breakdown of the Falcons and Colts' injury reports, click here. Both teams will release their inactives list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kick.

Throwback Thursday | Falcons vs Colts

This Throwback Thursday, we're taking at look back at the Falcons vs Colts match-up through history.

TT_1221
1 / 25
Atlanta Falcons player #30 during the preseason game in Indianapolis against the Indianapolis Colts on July 29, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
2 / 25

Atlanta Falcons player #30 during the preseason game in Indianapolis against the Indianapolis Colts on July 29, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Sunday September 22, 2019. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Sunday September 22, 2019. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Julio Jones/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Elijah Williams #21 during the game in during the preseason game in Indianapolis against the Indianapolis Colts on July 29, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
4 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Elijah Williams #21 during the game in during the preseason game in Indianapolis against the Indianapolis Colts on July 29, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 1998, file photo, Atlanta Falcons Jamal Anderson (32) jumps to a touchdown over fallen Indianapolis Colts Jeff Herrod (54) Michael Barber (53) and Larry Chester (64) during the first half in Atlanta. The Falcons are in rare territory, indeed. For only the eighth time in franchise's 51-season history, they are among the final eight teams in the NFL playoffs. Of course, the Falcons have never won a Super Bowl title, a burden that hangs over this year's high-scoring team heading into Saturday's divisional round game against the Seattle Seahawks. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
5 / 25

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 1998, file photo, Atlanta Falcons Jamal Anderson (32) jumps to a touchdown over fallen Indianapolis Colts Jeff Herrod (54) Michael Barber (53) and Larry Chester (64) during the first half in Atlanta. The Falcons are in rare territory, indeed. For only the eighth time in franchise's 51-season history, they are among the final eight teams in the NFL playoffs. Of course, the Falcons have never won a Super Bowl title, a burden that hangs over this year's high-scoring team heading into Saturday's divisional round game against the Seattle Seahawks. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

JOHN BAZEMORE/1998 AP
Colts329
6 / 25
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Michael Booker #20 during the game in Atlanta against the Indianapolis Colts on December 6, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
7 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Michael Booker #20 during the game in Atlanta against the Indianapolis Colts on December 6, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1998 Atlanta Falcons
Colts269
8 / 25
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Tracey Eaton #32 during the game in Atlanta against the Indianapolis Colts on December 6, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
9 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Tracey Eaton #32 during the game in Atlanta against the Indianapolis Colts on December 6, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1998 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Terry Cousin #24 during the preseason game in Indianapolis against the Indianapolis Colts on July 29, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
10 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Terry Cousin #24 during the preseason game in Indianapolis against the Indianapolis Colts on July 29, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Colts336
11 / 25
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ed Jasper #95 during the game in Indianapolis against the Indianapolis Colts on December 16, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
12 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ed Jasper #95 during the game in Indianapolis against the Indianapolis Colts on December 16, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons during the game in Indianapolis against the Indianapolis Colts on December 16, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
13 / 25

Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons during the game in Indianapolis against the Indianapolis Colts on December 16, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Scott Case #25 during a game against Indianapolis Colts, 1989. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
14 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Scott Case #25 during a game against Indianapolis Colts, 1989. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1989 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Jamal Anderson #32 during the preseason game in Indianapolis against the Indianapolis Colts on July 29, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
15 / 25

Atlanta Falcons running back Jamal Anderson #32 during the preseason game in Indianapolis against the Indianapolis Colts on July 29, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Terance Mathis #81 during the preseason game in Indianapolis against the Indianapolis Colts on July 29, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
16 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Terance Mathis #81 during the preseason game in Indianapolis against the Indianapolis Colts on July 29, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Shawn Jefferson #84 during the game in Indianapolis against the Indianapolis Colts on December 16, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
17 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Shawn Jefferson #84 during the game in Indianapolis against the Indianapolis Colts on December 16, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Travis Hall #98 during the game in Atlanta against the Indianapolis Colts on December 6, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
18 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Travis Hall #98 during the game in Atlanta against the Indianapolis Colts on December 6, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1998 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brian Finneran #86 during the game in Indianapolis against the Indianapolis Colts on December 16, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
19 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brian Finneran #86 during the game in Indianapolis against the Indianapolis Colts on December 16, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brian Finneran #86 during the game in Indianapolis against the Indianapolis Colts on December 16, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
20 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brian Finneran #86 during the game in Indianapolis against the Indianapolis Colts on December 16, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Shawn Jefferson #84 during the preseason game in Indianapolis against the Indianapolis Colts on July 29, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
21 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Shawn Jefferson #84 during the preseason game in Indianapolis against the Indianapolis Colts on July 29, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Maurice Smith #43 during the preseason game in Indianapolis against the Indianapolis Colts on July 29, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
22 / 25

Atlanta Falcons running back Maurice Smith #43 during the preseason game in Indianapolis against the Indianapolis Colts on July 29, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Terance Mathis #81 during the preseason game in Indianapolis against the Indianapolis Colts on July 29, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
23 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Terance Mathis #81 during the preseason game in Indianapolis against the Indianapolis Colts on July 29, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Travis Claridge #71 during the preseason game in Indianapolis against the Indianapolis Colts on July 29, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
24 / 25

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Travis Claridge #71 during the preseason game in Indianapolis against the Indianapolis Colts on July 29, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Colts247
25 / 25
