Falcons injury report: Arthur Smith deals out game designations for Atlanta's home contest vs. Indianapolis Colts

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons received some good news Friday in regard to key linemen who have been working through lower body injuries over the last few weeks.

Starting offensive linemen Chris Lindstrom (ankle), Drew Dalman (ankle) and Jake Matthews (knee) were not given a game designation on Friday's game report, meaning they will be available for the Falcons in this Sunday's home game matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. All three were full participants in Friday's practice for the first time this week, too; as were fellow offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil and defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who were listed as having illnesses this week.

Listed as questionable for Sunday's game was Bud Dupree (back), Kaleb McGary (knee) and David Onyemata (ankle).

Though McGary and Onyemata have been inactive the last couple games with their respective injuries, they were both limited participants in Friday's final practice.

The only other player who received a game designation was Keith Smith, who has an ankle injury. Though the veteran fullback was a full participant in Wednesday and Thursday's practices, he did not practice on Friday and was listed as doubtful on the game report.

In other news, punter Bradley Pinion was not present for his second practice this week due to a personal matter. The Falcons signed punter Pat O'Donnell to the practice squad on Friday. Pinion and his wife, Kaeleigh, are expecting their first child together this winter. Arthur Smith confirmed she did go into labor this week, but the Falcons do anticipate Pinion to be available for Sunday's game.