Falcons infuse talent, experience into digital coverage, bringing fans closer to team than ever before 

ATLANTA FALCONS INTRODUCE NEW FALCONS INSIDERS TO BRING FANS CLOSER TO THE TEAM THAN EVER BEFORE

Falcons Insiders to Deliver Informed Opinion, Analysis, Long-Form Storytelling, Breaking News Across All Falcons Platforms

August 24, 2021 – ATLANTA, GA – Today, the Falcons announced two new members to its robust Insiders Team that includes former beat writers from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) and The Athletic, two former Falcons quarterbacks and three writers and contributors who have covered the NFL nationally for the NFL Network, NBC Sports and USA Today, bringing Falcons fans closer to the team than ever before through the Falcons digital platforms.

The team has hired former Falcons beat writer Tori McElhaney from The Athletic and Kris Rhim, recently of The Boston Globe, to round out the team's editorial group. They join Scott Bair, who arrived at the club earlier this year after 15 years covering the NFL, most recently at NBC Sports Bay Area; Steve Wyche of the NFL Network and former Falcons beat writer for the AJC, who provides both local and national analysis, storytelling and expert commentary on Falcons football and the NFL landscape, as well as former Falcons quarterbacks Dave Archer and DJ Shockley, who will offer insight and analysis from a former player's point of view.

With this deep and talented roster of experienced sports media making up the Falcons editorial team, Atlanta fans will be served year-round by an innovative and comprehensive editorial approach to covering the team by focusing on opinion-based editorial and deeper player storytelling, as well as breaking news across all Falcons platforms.

"The goal for all Falcons platforms is to be the first destination for Falcons fans to consume team content and information," says Dan Gadd, senior director, digital strategy, Atlanta Falcons. "From breaking news to in-depth storytelling, we want our fans to find everything they're looking for when they visit our site or access our app. Falcons fans can expect engaging, honest and timely news and editorial from a deep, talented and highly experienced team of football journalists."

The latest additions to the Falcons Insiders team include:

Scott Bair serves as Digital Managing Editor for the Falcons. In this role, Bair will oversee all editorial and multimedia content for AtlantaFalcons.com while also contributing with recurring opinion-based coverage of the team. Bair has covered the NFL for 15 years, with experience chronicling the Raiders, Chargers and a 49ers Super Bowl run. Before joining the Falcons, he spent eight years working for NBC Sports Bay Area as a beat reporter, on-site TV correspondent, podcast host and studio analyst. Bair has also worked for the San Diego Union-Tribune and North County Times in San Diego. He's a proud UCLA alum who got his start in journalism covering the Bruins football team. Follow Bair @ScottBairNFL

Tori McElhaney is the new beat reporter for the Falcons and will provide in-depth content and the top daily Falcons storylines on AtlantaFalcons.com. She spent the last three years with The Athletic, working her way up from a general assignment contributor to Atlanta Falcons beat reporter. A graduate of the University of Georgia, McElhaney spent three years covering University of Georgia athletics, culminating with coverage of Georgia football's run to the national championship game with the AJC/DawgNation. She also worked as an associate reporter for MLB.com covering the Atlanta Braves. Follow McElhaney @tori_mcelhaney

Kris Rhim now serves as the Falcons new multimedia features reporter. Rhim will deliver the in-depth player-personality features and Atlanta-relevant storytelling that Falcons fans crave most. Rhim has held positions at USA Today, the Boston Globe, Philadelphia Magazine and is an alum of the New York Times and Sports Journalism Institutes. His reporting has also appeared on ESPN's The Undefeated, in Men's Health Magazine and he has been interviewed by Oprah Winfrey for a story in her daily magazine. Rhim is a graduate from Springfield College in Massachusetts and is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists. Follow Rhim @krisrhim1

To get more information on the entire Falcons Insider team, go to atlantafalcons.com/team/falcons-insiders.

About the Atlanta Falcons