Falcons inactives: Atlanta releases Week 16 inactives list ahead of matchup with Baltimore Ravens

BALTIMORE -- The Falcons inactives list is starting to look pretty repetitive, and that's a good thing.
Disregarding the players on injured reserve like Casey Hayward, Kyle Pitts and Ta'Quon Graham, the Falcons enter into their Week 16 matchup with the Ravens in Baltimore relatively healthy.
It also shows that their post-bye week rotations are set, particularly on defense.
Here is the full list of Falcons inactives:
S Jovante Moffat
CB Rashad Fenton
OLB David Anenih
OL Chuma Edoga
DL Matt Dickerson
The Falcons have arrived at M&T Bank Stadium ahead of a Saturday afternoon match-up against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16