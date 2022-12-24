Falcons inactives: Atlanta releases Week 16 inactives list ahead of matchup with Baltimore Ravens

It looks about like what you'd expect. 

Dec 24, 2022 at 11:28 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

BALTIMORE -- The Falcons inactives list is starting to look pretty repetitive, and that's a good thing.

Disregarding the players on injured reserve like Casey Hayward, Kyle Pitts and Ta'Quon Graham, the Falcons enter into their Week 16 matchup with the Ravens in Baltimore relatively healthy.

It also shows that their post-bye week rotations are set, particularly on defense.

Here is the full list of Falcons inactives:

S Jovante Moffat

CB Rashad Fenton

OLB David Anenih

OL Chuma Edoga

DL Matt Dickerson

Arrival Photos | Week 16 Falcons at Ravens

The Falcons have arrived at M&T Bank Stadium ahead of a Saturday afternoon match-up against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 35

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 35

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 35

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 35

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 35

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 35

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 35

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 35

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 35

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 35

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 35

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski #53 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 35

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski #53 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 35

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 35

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 35

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Feleipe Franks #15 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 35

Atlanta Falcons tight end Feleipe Franks #15 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 35

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson #68 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 35

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson #68 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 35

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 35

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 35

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson #68 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 35

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson #68 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 35

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 35

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson #98 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 35

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson #98 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 35

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 35

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 35

Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 35

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 35

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 35

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 35

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Matt Dickerson #91 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 35

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Matt Dickerson #91 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 35

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 35

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 arrives prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
