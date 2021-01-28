Falcons hire Desmond Kitchings as running backs coach

The Falcons have hired Desmond Kitchings to coach the running backs

Jan 28, 2021 at 10:10 AM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

The Atlanta Falcons hired Desmond Kitchings to be the running backs coach. Kitchings comes to the Falcons after spending the last year in the same role at the University of South Carolina.

Prior to his time with the Gamecocks, Kitchings spent eight seasons coaching the running backs at NC State where he produced three-straight 1,000-yard rushers from 2016-18.

Kitchings played wide receiver/return specialist at Furman where he was a consensus all-Southern Conference selection. He was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2000 and spent four years on NFL rosters/practice squads.

Terry Fontenot's first visit to Atlanta as general manager

General Manager Terry Fontenot takes his first tour of Atlanta Falcons facilities in Flowery Branch with Rich McKay.

Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot gives a thumbs up as he and his family board the jet from New Orleans, Louisiana, to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot gives a thumbs up as he and his family board the jet from New Orleans, Louisiana, to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot smiles and poses for a photo with his daughter on the jet to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot smiles and poses for a photo with his daughter on the jet to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot takes a phone call during the jet ride to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot takes a phone call during the jet ride to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot jots notes down on a paper pad during the jet ride to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot jots notes down on a paper pad during the jet ride to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot smiles as he speaks with his son during the jet ride to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot smiles as he speaks with his son during the jet ride to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot and his wife, Tanya, pose for a photo on the jet ride to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot and his wife, Tanya, pose for a photo on the jet ride to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot looks out through a window as he takes a phone call during the jet ride to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot looks out through a window as he takes a phone call during the jet ride to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot and his family pose for a photo on the jet ride to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot and his family pose for a photo on the jet ride to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot and his family walks off the jet onto the tarmac in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot and his family walks off the jet onto the tarmac in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot smiles as he holds his daughter as his family get into a van in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot smiles as he holds his daughter as his family get into a van in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot poses for a portrait during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot poses for a portrait during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family pose for a portrait during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family pose for a portrait during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay escorts general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith into the Falcons locker room during Fontenot's and Smith's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay escorts general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith into the Falcons locker room during Fontenot's and Smith's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay fist bumps general manager Terry Fontenot during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay fist bumps general manager Terry Fontenot during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith meets general manager Terry Fontenot's family during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith meets general manager Terry Fontenot's family during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith fist bump on the field during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith fist bump on the field during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

