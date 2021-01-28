Falcons hire Desmond Kitchings as running backs coach

The Atlanta Falcons hired Desmond Kitchings to be the running backs coach. Kitchings comes to the Falcons after spending the last year in the same role at the University of South Carolina.
Prior to his time with the Gamecocks, Kitchings spent eight seasons coaching the running backs at NC State where he produced three-straight 1,000-yard rushers from 2016-18.
Kitchings played wide receiver/return specialist at Furman where he was a consensus all-Southern Conference selection. He was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2000 and spent four years on NFL rosters/practice squads.
