Falcons Help Beautify Atlanta Park

Several Falcons players joined Rise Up Atlanta volunteers with Park Pride to clean up Washington Park in Atlanta on Tuesday.

The event comes from the Falcons' partnership with Hands On Atlanta, one of the largest community based volunteer service in the country. It's one of many projects the team has participated in throughout the year in an effort to encourage volunteerism across the city of Atlanta.

The players spent their day off from team activities to beautify the park, which included building swings and benches for the park along with landscaping. This included DT Corey Peters, DE Jonathan Massaquoi, WR Brian Robiskie and G Garrett Reynolds, among many others.