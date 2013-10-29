Falcons Help Beautify Atlanta Park

Several Falcons players joined Rise Up Atlanta volunteers with Park Pride to clean up Washington Park in Atlanta on Tuesday.
The event comes from the Falcons' partnership with Hands On Atlanta, one of the largest community based volunteer service in the country. It's one of many projects the team has participated in throughout the year in an effort to encourage volunteerism across the city of Atlanta.
The players spent their day off from team activities to beautify the park, which included building swings and benches for the park along with landscaping. This included DT Corey Peters, DE Jonathan Massaquoi, WR Brian Robiskie and G Garrett Reynolds, among many others.
"It's a great opportunity for us to come out and help the people around this neighborhood in Washington Park," Peters said. "It's always great to see the smiles we can put on people's faces. It's an opportunity for us to get away from football and kind of recharge our batteries a little bit."
The event is just one of many the Falcons have engaged in with Park Pride, which was founded in 1989. The organization works with communities all over Atlanta to help improve their parks, and was joined by the Falcons earlier this month in rebuilding Ashby Circle Play Lot.
"It feels good. Anytime we get a chance to give back to the community, we take advantage of it and make some people happy," DE Cliff Matthews said. "Little stuff like this, it makes my day. The Falcons organization has done great with getting us out into the community and giving us a chance to give back. It's just been awesome."