Falcons' Day 2 playlist: DaBaby, Ludacris, Kid N' Play, Logic and more from DJ Giggy 

The Falcons faced rainy conditions for their second day of AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp, but that didn't stop them from getting in a good practice session. Having a good playlist certainly helps to power through the adversity, and the music was blaring on Tuesday.
Here was the team's playlist from their second training camp practice, compiled by DJ Giggy.
|Song
|Artist
|Length
|Bad Business
|21 Savage
|2:39
|Bag It Up (MMP QuickHitter) (Clean)
|Lil Ronny MothaF
|3:17
|Today (Clean)
|DaBaby
|2:18
|Sike! (Clean)
|Marty Grimes feat. P-LO and G-Eazy
|3:33
|Major (DJ Rukus Intro Edit) (Super Clean)
|Young Dolph feat. Key Glock
|3:42
|One Time (CLEAN)
|Jeezy
|3:52
|Weatherman (Clean)
|Yo Gotti.
|3:26
|Floor Seats (Clean)
|Jeezy feat. 2 Chainz
|3:25
|The Relays (Clean)
|Maxo Kream feat. Travis Scott
|2:57
|Down (Clean)
|311
|2:52
|Welcome to the Party (Clean)
|Diplo feat. French Montana
|4:13
|We Dem Boyz (Clean)
|Wiz Khalifa
|3:46
|Pop Lock and Drop It
|Huey
|4:40
|I Got The Keys
|DJ Khaled feat. Jay-Z & Future
|3:40
|STOOPID (Clean)
|69ine feat. Bobby Shmurda
|2:22
|Mo Bamba (Clean)
|Sheck Wes
|3:01
|Dazzey Duks (MMP Intro Edit)
|Duice
|4:25
|Ball (Clean)
|Helicopter Fly
|2:33
|Check Yo Self (Beanie Beats) (Intro)
|Ice Cube
|4:17
|44 More (Clean)
|Logic
|3:08
|Plug Walk (Clean)
|Rich The Kid
|2:54
|Ruff Ryders Anthem
|DMX
|4:13
|Lil Story (Clean)
|Gucci Mane feat. Schoolboy Q
|2:51
|Homicide (DJ Rukus QuickHitter) (Clean)
|Logic feat. Eminem
|3:22
|Southern Hospitality
|Ludacris
|5:01
|Poison (MMP 113-98 BPM Transit
|Bell Biv DeVoe
|1:59
|Skateboard P
|MadeinTYO
|4:01
|Slam (DK Rukus Aca in and Aca)
|Onyx
|2:10
|Snap Yo Fingers (DJ Rukus Intro Edit) (Clean)
|Lil Jon
|4:29
|One Time (Clean)
|T.A. feat. Fat Joe & Remy Ma
|3:12
|Spyder (Clean)
|Jeezy
|3:20
|Song 2 (DJ JAY MMP Intro) (Clean)
|Jeezy
|2:10
|Rollin' With Kid N Play (DJ Rukus QuickHitter) (Clean)
|Kid N Play
|2:01
|Raise Up (DJ Jay MMP Intro) (Clean)
|Pete Pablo
|4:12