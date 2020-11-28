Falcons flex Tony Brooks-James to active roster for Raiders game

The Atlanta Falcons announced Saturday that running back Tony Brooks-James has been designated a flex to their active roster for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
It's worth noting that starting running back Todd Gurley has been ruled out for the game due to a knee injury. Without Gurley, the Falcons will turn to running backs Brian Hill and Ito Smith to carry the load. Backup running back Qadree Ollison didn't practice this week due to an illness.
Brooks-James was signed to the Falcons practice squad on Nov. 23. Brooks-James was signed by the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2019 after playing at the University of Oregon. He spent time on the Buccaneers', Steelers' and Vikings' practice squads during 2019. Brooks-James ran the ball 25 times for 180 yards and two touchdowns during the 2019 preseason.