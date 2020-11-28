Falcons flex Tony Brooks-James to active roster for Raiders game

The Atlanta Falcons announced Saturday that running back Tony Brooks-James has been designated a flex to their active roster for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

It's worth noting that starting running back Todd Gurley has been ruled out for the game due to a knee injury. Without Gurley, the Falcons will turn to running backs Brian Hill and Ito Smith to carry the load. Backup running back Qadree Ollison didn't practice this week due to an illness.