Falcons flex Tony Brooks-James to active roster for Raiders game

The Falcons host the Raiders on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Nov 28, 2020 at 03:31 PM
matthew-tabeek-headshot
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

Image from iOS

The Atlanta Falcons announced Saturday that running back Tony Brooks-James has been designated a flex to their active roster for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

It's worth noting that starting running back Todd Gurley has been ruled out for the game due to a knee injury. Without Gurley, the Falcons will turn to running backs Brian Hill and Ito Smith to carry the load. Backup running back Qadree Ollison didn't practice this week due to an illness.

Brooks-James was signed to the Falcons practice squad on Nov. 23. Brooks-James was signed by the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2019 after playing at the University of Oregon. He spent time on the Buccaneers', Steelers' and Vikings' practice squads during 2019. Brooks-James ran the ball 25 times for 180 yards and two touchdowns during the 2019 preseason.

Related Content

news

Falcons activate Dante Fowler from reserve/COVID-19 list

Fowler was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Nov. 14 during the team's bye week
news

Falcons add two to practice squad

Atlanta bolstered its offense by adding two dynamic skill players to its practice squad
news

Falcons flex Kurt Benkert to active roster for Saints game

Benkert figures to slot in behind Matt Ryan and Matt Schaub on the game day depth chart
news

Falcons place Laquon Treadwell on reserve/COVID-19 list

The move comes just two days after Atlanta placed starting defensive end Dante Fowler on that list
news

Falcons place defensive end Dante Fowler on reserve/COVID-19 list

Fowler has 17 combined tackles, six quarterback hit and two sacks in eight games for the Falcons this season
news

Falcons waive Takk McKinley

The Falcons drafted McKinley with the No. 26 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft
news

Falcons activate Darqueze Dennard off IR

In addition to taking Dennard off of injured reserve, the Falcons have placed Jordan Miller on IR
news

Falcons designate Darqueze Dennard to return from IR

By designating Dennard to return, the Falcons have begun the 21-day window in which they must activate him to the active roster
news

Falcons activate John Cominsky off of reserve/COVID-19 list

With Cominsky coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Falcons no longer have any players listed under that designation
news

Falcons add player to COVID-19 flex list

Falcons announce that a linebacker has been added to the active roster before Thursday's game against the Panthers.
news

Falcons activate Marlon Davidson from reserve/COVID-19 list

John Cominsky is the only player remaining on Atlanta's reserve/COVID-19 list

Top News

Who will win, Raiders or Falcons? Experts' picks

SFTB: Playoffs?! Savoring Julio Jones, giving Colin Kaepernick a shot, a lesson on Michael Jordan

Behind Enemy Lines: Falcons need to frustrate Raiders

From Turner to Burner: Patience, paydays and playoffs

Advertising