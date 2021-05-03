Falcons Exercise WR Calvin Ridley's Fifth-Year Option

May 03, 2021 at 10:37 AM
GMoran
Gaby Moran

Atlanta Falcons Communications Coordinator

Matt Ryan locates Calvin Ridley on deep crosser for 31-yard gain

The Falcons have exercised wide receiver Calvin Ridley's fifth-year option.   

Ridley has seen action in 44 games making 30 starts, while totaling 217 receptions for 3,061 yards and 26 touchdowns. The Alabama alum tallied single-season career-highs in receptions (90) and receiving yards (1,374) with nine touchdown catches in 15 games in 2020. Ridley has recorded the most receptions (217), receiving yards (3,061) and touchdown receptions (26) through a player's first three seasons in franchise history.

Advertising