Falcons elevate practice squad receiver for Week 5 contest vs. Texans

The Falcons have designated receiver Xavier Malone as a practice squad elevation, the team announced on Saturday afternoon. That provides the Falcons an option to keep five receivers active for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Josh Ali was the team's fifth receiver, but was placed on injured reserve earlier this week.
Malone had a strong preseason after signing with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Henderson State, showing well as a receiver and a return man. He is capable of assistance in the passing game and on special teams, if required.
The Falcons play a brand of positionless football, with tight ends and running backs often filling roles as receivers.