Falcons release depth chart for Week 13 of 2022 NFL regular season

There aren't many changes between the depth chart released Tuesday and the one before. We've swapped Frank Darby for Bryan Edwards on the document, but that's it, and Darby didn't even play last week.
Instead of harping on that move, or a lack of defensive line depth with Ta'Quon Graham on injured reserve, let's focus on a flush area of the depth chart and how work is distributed.
The running back position has too few carries available for the quality runners possessed, as evidenced by the fact Caleb Huntley only got one carry Sunday in Washington. He made the most of it, gaining 12 yards on his only carry.
Arthur Smith addressed that fact in his Monday press conference, saying it was a game-flow thing and that Huntley was certainly deserving of more. The Falcons simply have too many good runners worthy of touches at this point.
"That's a good problem to have, because Tyler [Allgeier] is playing really well; we know the impact that CP [Cordarrelle Patterson] has," the Falcons head coach said. "That'd be a good problem to have and we've got to make sure—because he's earned the right to carry the football for us. You get in the game and that's what we need to take the next step in, we're in a lot of these low-possession games, some of it is our own fault and they have a say, and that one right there, time of possession or [the fact that] we only had 57 snaps on offense."
Smith is right that Patterson is explosive and that Allgeier is playing really well. How do you not feed those guys? Huntley is as tough a runner as there is, and almost never gets stopped at the line of scrimmage or at first contact. And, bringing this back to the depth chart theme, there's a rushing hierarchy evident in the carry counts and on the document below.
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|WR
|Drake London
|Damiere Byrd
|Frank Darby
|TE
|Parker Hesse
|MyCole Pruitt
|Anthony Firkser
|Feleipe Franks
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|LG
|Chuma Edoga
|Colby Gossett
|C
|Drew Dalman
|Ryan Neuzil
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|Germain Ifedi
|WR
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|KhaDarel Hodge
|RB
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Tyler Allgeier
|Avery Williams
|Caleb Huntley
|FB
|Keith Smith
|QB
|Marcus Mariota
|Desmond Ridder
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|DL
|Grady Jarrett
|Timothy Horne
|DL
|Abdullah Anderson
|Jalen Dalton
|DL
|Matt Dickerson
|Jaleel Johnson
|OLB
|Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|Arnold Ebiketie
|ILB
|Mykal Walker
|Troy Andersen
|Nathan Landman
|ILB
|Rashaan Evans
|Nick Kwiatkoski
|OLB
|Lorenzo Carter
|DeAngelo Malone
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Isaiah Oliver
|Mike Ford
|Rashad Fenton
|S
|Richie Grant
|Erik Harris
|S
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|Jovante Moffatt
|CB
|Darren Hall
|Dee Alford
|Cornell Armstrong
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Bradley Pinion
|LS
|Liam McCullough
|H
|Bradley Pinion
|PR
|Avery Williams
|KOR
|Cordarrelle Patterson -OR- Avery Williams
