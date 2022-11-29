Depth Chart

Falcons release depth chart for Week 13 of 2022 NFL regular season

Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier get most carries at top of depth chart

Nov 29, 2022 at 03:10 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

There aren't many changes between the depth chart released Tuesday and the one before. We've swapped Frank Darby for Bryan Edwards on the document, but that's it, and Darby didn't even play last week.

Instead of harping on that move, or a lack of defensive line depth with Ta'Quon Graham on injured reserve, let's focus on a flush area of the depth chart and how work is distributed.

The running back position has too few carries available for the quality runners possessed, as evidenced by the fact Caleb Huntley only got one carry Sunday in Washington. He made the most of it, gaining 12 yards on his only carry.

Arthur Smith addressed that fact in his Monday press conference, saying it was a game-flow thing and that Huntley was certainly deserving of more. The Falcons simply have too many good runners worthy of touches at this point.

"That's a good problem to have, because Tyler [Allgeier] is playing really well; we know the impact that CP [Cordarrelle Patterson] has," the Falcons head coach said. "That'd be a good problem to have and we've got to make sure—because he's earned the right to carry the football for us. You get in the game and that's what we need to take the next step in, we're in a lot of these low-possession games, some of it is our own fault and they have a say, and that one right there, time of possession or [the fact that] we only had 57 snaps on offense."

Smith is right that Patterson is explosive and that Allgeier is playing really well. How do you not feed those guys? Huntley is as tough a runner as there is, and almost never gets stopped at the line of scrimmage or at first contact. And, bringing this back to the depth chart theme, there's a rushing hierarchy evident in the carry counts and on the document below.

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackupReserveReserveReserveReserve
WRDrake LondonDamiere ByrdFrank Darby
TEParker HesseMyCole PruittAnthony FirkserFeleipe Franks
LTJake Matthews
LGChuma EdogaColby Gossett
CDrew DalmanRyan Neuzil
RGChris Lindstrom
RTKaleb McGaryGermain Ifedi
WROlamide ZaccheausKhaDarel Hodge
RBCordarrelle PattersonTyler AllgeierAvery WilliamsCaleb Huntley
FBKeith Smith
QBMarcus MariotaDesmond Ridder

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackupReserveReserveReserve
DLGrady JarrettTimothy Horne
DLAbdullah AndersonJalen Dalton
DLMatt DickersonJaleel Johnson
OLBAdetokunbo OgundejiArnold Ebiketie
ILBMykal WalkerTroy AndersenNathan Landman
ILBRashaan EvansNick Kwiatkoski
OLBLorenzo CarterDeAngelo Malone
CBA.J. TerrellIsaiah OliverMike FordRashad Fenton
SRichie GrantErik Harris
SJaylinn HawkinsJovante Moffatt
CBDarren HallDee AlfordCornell Armstrong

SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackup
KYounghoe Koo
PBradley Pinion
LSLiam McCullough
HBradley Pinion
PRAvery Williams
KORCordarrelle Patterson -OR- Avery Williams
