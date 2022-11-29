Falcons release depth chart for Week 13 of 2022 NFL regular season

There aren't many changes between the depth chart released Tuesday and the one before. We've swapped Frank Darby for Bryan Edwards on the document, but that's it, and Darby didn't even play last week.

Instead of harping on that move, or a lack of defensive line depth with Ta'Quon Graham on injured reserve, let's focus on a flush area of the depth chart and how work is distributed.

RELATED CONTENT:

The running back position has too few carries available for the quality runners possessed, as evidenced by the fact Caleb Huntley only got one carry Sunday in Washington. He made the most of it, gaining 12 yards on his only carry.

Arthur Smith addressed that fact in his Monday press conference, saying it was a game-flow thing and that Huntley was certainly deserving of more. The Falcons simply have too many good runners worthy of touches at this point.

"That's a good problem to have, because Tyler [Allgeier] is playing really well; we know the impact that CP [Cordarrelle Patterson] has," the Falcons head coach said. "That'd be a good problem to have and we've got to make sure—because he's earned the right to carry the football for us. You get in the game and that's what we need to take the next step in, we're in a lot of these low-possession games, some of it is our own fault and they have a say, and that one right there, time of possession or [the fact that] we only had 57 snaps on offense."