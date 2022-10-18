Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 7 of 2022 NFL regular season

The Falcons defense has relied a lot on its entire depth chart in recent weeks, and will do so again in a Week 7 contest against the host Cincinnati Bengals.
Accomplished veteran cornerback Casey Hayward was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday afternoon, meaning Darren Hall will slide into a first-team slot. The second-year pro has filled in admirably when called upon, showing growth since his rookie season.
Abdullah Anderson is another depth piece recently moved into a more prominent role, after Anthony Rush was released. Troy Andersen is another who saw more reps, with Mykal Walker out against San Francisco with a groin injury. Some of those changes are reflected in the depth chart you see below, but the contributions received from those on second and third teams have been invaluable to the defensive effort while winning three of four games.
Offensively, the Falcons now have five tight ends on the roster, with MyCole Pruitt added to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. He was a practice squad elevation the last two weeks, and grabbed a touchdown reception against the 49ers.
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|WR
|Drake London
|Bryan Edwards
|Jared Bernhardt
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Parker Hesse
|Anthony Firkser
|MyCole Pruitt
|Feleipe Franks
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|Chuma Edoga
|LG
|Elijah Wilkinson
|C
|Drew Dalman
|Matt Hennessy
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Colby Gossett
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|Germain Ifedi
|WR
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|KhaDarel Hodge
|Damiere Byrd
|RB
|Tyler Allgeier
|Avery Williams
|Caleb Huntley
|FB
|Keith Smith
|QB
|Marcus Mariota
|Desmond Ridder
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|DL
|Grady Jarrett
|Timothy Horne
|DL
|Abdullah Anderson
|DL
|Ta'Quon Graham
|Matt Dickerson
|OLB
|Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|Arnold Ebiketie
|Quinton Bell
|ILB
|Mykal Walker
|Troy Andersen
|Nathan Landman
|ILB
|Rashaan Evans
|Nick Kwiatkoski
|OLB
|Lorenzo Carter
|DeAngelo Malone
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Isaiah Oliver
|Mike Ford
|S
|Richie Grant
|Erik Harris
|S
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|Dean Marlowe
|CB
|Darren Hall
|Dee Alford
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Bradley Pinion
|LS
|Liam McCullough
|H
|Bradley Pinion
|PR
|Avery Williams
|KOR
|Avery Williams