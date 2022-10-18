Depth Chart

Presented by

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 7 of 2022 NFL regular season

Secondary looks different with Casey Hayward placed on injured reserve

Oct 18, 2022 at 04:06 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Falcons defense has relied a lot on its entire depth chart in recent weeks, and will do so again in a Week 7 contest against the host Cincinnati Bengals.

Accomplished veteran cornerback Casey Hayward was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday afternoon, meaning Darren Hall will slide into a first-team slot. The second-year pro has filled in admirably when called upon, showing growth since his rookie season.

RELATED CONTENT:

Abdullah Anderson is another depth piece recently moved into a more prominent role, after Anthony Rush was released. Troy Andersen is another who saw more reps, with Mykal Walker out against San Francisco with a groin injury. Some of those changes are reflected in the depth chart you see below, but the contributions received from those on second and third teams have been invaluable to the defensive effort while winning three of four games.

Offensively, the Falcons now have five tight ends on the roster, with MyCole Pruitt added to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. He was a practice squad elevation the last two weeks, and grabbed a touchdown reception against the 49ers.

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackupReserveReserveReserveReserve
WRDrake LondonBryan EdwardsJared Bernhardt
TEKyle PittsParker HesseAnthony FirkserMyCole PruittFeleipe Franks
LTJake MatthewsChuma Edoga
LGElijah Wilkinson
CDrew DalmanMatt Hennessy
RGChris LindstromColby Gossett
RTKaleb McGaryGermain Ifedi
WROlamide ZaccheausKhaDarel HodgeDamiere Byrd
RBTyler AllgeierAvery WilliamsCaleb Huntley
FBKeith Smith
QBMarcus MariotaDesmond Ridder

Monochrome Monday | Falcons vs 49ers

We take a monochrome look at the win over the San Francisco 49ers on October 16, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 scores a touchdown during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 35

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 scores a touchdown during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 walks back to the locker room during halftime during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 35

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 walks back to the locker room during halftime during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders perform during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 35

Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders perform during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 35

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
An overall of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 35

An overall of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
A detail shot of Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 35

A detail shot of Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Detail view of the reflection in the eye of the Atlanta Falcon statue before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 35

Detail view of the reflection in the eye of the Atlanta Falcon statue before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Fans enter the stadium before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 35

Fans enter the stadium before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons line up for a play before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 35

The Atlanta Falcons line up for a play before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 35

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Overall view of the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 35

Overall view of the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
The Dirty Birds Nest cheers before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 35

The Dirty Birds Nest cheers before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 makes a tackle during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 35

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 makes a tackle during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Fans cheer during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 35

Fans cheer during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 35

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Ceelo Green pulls the Train Horn before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 35

Ceelo Green pulls the Train Horn before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Fans cheer during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 35

Fans cheer during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Fans cheer during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 35

Fans cheer during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 reacts after a turnover during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 35

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 reacts after a turnover during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 fumbles running to the endzone during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 35

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 fumbles running to the endzone during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 35

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Fans cheer in the Dirty Birds Nest during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 35

Fans cheer in the Dirty Birds Nest during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 35

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Freddie Falcon swings above the stadium before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 35

Freddie Falcon swings above the stadium before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 35

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during the anthem prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 35

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during the anthem prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 recovers a fumble in the endzone for a touchdown during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 35

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 recovers a fumble in the endzone for a touchdown during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Justin Shaffer #75 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 35

Atlanta Falcons guard Justin Shaffer #75 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Feleipe Franks #15 during warmups prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 35

Atlanta Falcons tight end Feleipe Franks #15 during warmups prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 carries the ball for a touchdown during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 35

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 carries the ball for a touchdown during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 35

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 35

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 35

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 carries the ball for a touchdown during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 35

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 carries the ball for a touchdown during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 35

Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackupReserveReserveReserve
DLGrady JarrettTimothy Horne
DLAbdullah Anderson
DLTa'Quon GrahamMatt Dickerson
OLBAdetokunbo OgundejiArnold EbiketieQuinton Bell
ILBMykal WalkerTroy AndersenNathan Landman
ILBRashaan EvansNick Kwiatkoski
OLBLorenzo CarterDeAngelo Malone
CBA.J. TerrellIsaiah OliverMike Ford
SRichie GrantErik Harris
SJaylinn HawkinsDean Marlowe
CBDarren HallDee Alford

SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackup
KYounghoe Koo
PBradley Pinion
LSLiam McCullough
HBradley Pinion
PRAvery Williams
KORAvery Williams
falcons_audible_in_article_promo

The Falcons Audible presented by AT&T

Each week, host Derek Rackley and former Falcons QBs Dave Archer and DJ Shockley will talk about the Falcons, the NFC South and the biggest storylines around the NFL.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

Falcons make significant roster moves to start Week 7

Veteran cornerback heads to injured reserve, while a tight end signs to the 53-man roster. This, and other moves announced.

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 7: Josh Allen and Bills beat Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs, but Jalen Hurts' Eagles still hold top spot

Falcons move on up following big win over 49ers

news

Bair Mail: On Marcus Mariota, Cordarrelle Patterson's role, Olamide Zaccheaus and extending Kaleb McGary

We also talk about playoff prospects in this Monday mailbag

news

Inside Tori's Notebook: Fun Falcons display consistency in win over San Francisco 49ers

This 2022 team may be pieced together with rookies and veteran players on short-term contracts, but gosh darn it if they aren't interesting to watch.

news

'We believed in ourselves from the beginning': How Falcons defense is putting a stamp on 2022 season

The Falcons defense had three takeaways, two interceptions and a touchdown in win against 49ers

news

Bair: What victory over 49ers, and Falcons reaction to it, says about Arthur Smith's squad

This unit has commanded respect, playing better than the sum of its parts

news

Marcus Mariota talks redemption, confidence and second chances after win vs. San Francisco 49ers

The veteran quarterback reflects on this week three years ago. It was the week he was benched in Tennessee. On Sunday, Mariota put up as efficient a performance as he has in the league.

news

What stood out in Falcons contest with San Francisco 49ers

Falcons put forth a dominant showing in 28-14 victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

news

Falcons inactives: Status of two defensive starters, Kyle Pitts revealed vs. San Francisco 49ers

ILB Mykal Walker was ruled out on Friday, but what of TE Kyle Pitts and OLB Ade Ogundeji who were listed as questionable?

news

Falcons activate defensive back off IR in time to play 49ers

TE MyCole Pruitt designated as a standard practice squad elevation

news

Five things to watch as Falcons host San Francisco 49ers at home in Week 6

The 49ers come into Atlanta with a banged up defense. Can the Falcons take advantage?

Top News

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 7 of 2022 NFL regular season

Falcons make significant roster moves to start Week 7

NFL Power Rankings Week 7: Josh Allen and Bills beat Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs, but Jalen Hurts' Eagles still hold top spot

Bair Mail: On Marcus Mariota, Cordarrelle Patterson's role, Olamide Zaccheaus and extending Kaleb McGary

Advertising