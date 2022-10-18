Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 7 of 2022 NFL regular season

The Falcons defense has relied a lot on its entire depth chart in recent weeks, and will do so again in a Week 7 contest against the host Cincinnati Bengals.

Accomplished veteran cornerback Casey Hayward was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday afternoon, meaning Darren Hall will slide into a first-team slot. The second-year pro has filled in admirably when called upon, showing growth since his rookie season.

Abdullah Anderson is another depth piece recently moved into a more prominent role, after Anthony Rush was released. Troy Andersen is another who saw more reps, with Mykal Walker out against San Francisco with a groin injury. Some of those changes are reflected in the depth chart you see below, but the contributions received from those on second and third teams have been invaluable to the defensive effort while winning three of four games.