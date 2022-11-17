Falcons Daily: What Drake London has shown, what Falcons have learned about No. 8 overall draft pick thus far

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Drake London's physical talent in undeniable. That's why he was selected No. 8 overall out of USC, the first receiver off the 2022 NFL draft board.

London's a big dude who plays big. He's highly competitive and a physical competitor with great hands who fights for every single yard.

That wasn't news to those who studied his college game tape.

There was plenty left to learn about the 21-year, information you can only glean by working with him each and every day.

Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone talked about that process in a Thursday press conference, detailing the good news received by watching London work.

"With Drake, first and foremost with a rookie, you get the physical part," Ragone said. "That's a main reason why you drafted him. The mental part is where you want to see where guys are at. What we ask guys on offense to do, they're part of not just the pass game at wideout but the run game as well. You can see Drake taking that professionalism into the meeting rooms and trying to bring that to practice and carry it forward to the game."

London has carried what he has learned into games, with some solid production to show for it. He has 38 receptions for 407 yards and three touchdowns on 62 targets, which ranks third among rookies this season.

He has also been a relentless downfield blocker – go look at Marcus Mariota's long overtime run or Damiere Byrd's fourth-quarter touchdown at home against Carolina for evidence of that – and an active, willing participant in the run game. He has played well without the ball.

Save a time where Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack took the ball away, he doesn't have a drop or a fumble. While some fans have wanted to see him get the ball more, he has a 27.9% target share and 10 red-zone targets. He has rated as the No. 6-ranked receiver against zone coverage, per PFF, showing good awareness finding windows to get the ball.

Even if we're ignoring stats and talking about the eye test, London just looks like he belongs at this level.

Despite early success, London sees plenty of room for improvement in "all aspects."