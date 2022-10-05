Falcons Daily: Inside the rejuvenation of Atlanta's run game 

Smith said on Wednesday that he saw flashes of the team the Falcons could be running the ball at certain points last year. He recalled the win in Jacksonville, the early portion of the second game against Tampa Bay at home, and then facing Carolina on the road. Those games are the three games that, Smith said, showed progress.

So, he was asked: What changed for the Falcons from 2021 to 2022? Is there something he would attribute the catalyst of that change to?

For starters, Smith said the Falcons offensive operation as a whole has been tweaked a bit since last year.

"There are a lot of things we've changed behind the scenes offensively," Smith said. "We have different personnel, guys who needed to develop and we're very pleased with the guys who were here last year."

Personnel is a major factor, but Smith said the real catalyst of change in rushing production is way more mundane than that.

"The most glaring is probably not going to be the answer you're looking for because it's the consistency," Smith said, "and the work habits."

For the Falcons in 2022, there's been an obvious commitment to become a more physical team. That commitment is most obviously seen in the way this offense (particularly this offensive line) is operating in the run game.

On Monday, Jake Matthews thought back to a specific drive against the Browns that saw the Falcons put the ball on the ground 10 times on a - yep - 10-play drive. Matthews - who has been with the Falcons since 2014 - said he doesn't think he's ever been a part of a drive like that.