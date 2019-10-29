Falcons part ways with longtime kicker Matt Bryant

Oct 29, 2019 at 12:49 PM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

bryant2

The Atlanta Falcons have moved on from longtime kicker Matt Bryant, the leading scorer in franchise history.

Atlanta announced Tuesday that it has agreed to terms with kicker Younghoe Koo.

After missing a 51-yard and a 53-yard field goal against the Seahawks, the team decided to make a change. Following the game, Falcons coach Dan Quinn hinted a move could be coming based off the recent lack of production.

The Falcons worked out Koo and Elliott Fry on Monday.

"I've got a long history with him, so I know kind of where it's at," Quinn said. "Over the last few weeks, we've missed the mark. Like anything, you want to take a look and evaluate."

Bryant is 9 of 14 on field goal attempts this season (64.3 percent).

With Giorgio Tavecchio on the roster at the end of the 2018 season, the Falcons and Bryant parted ways.

Tavecchio struggled filling the role in the preseason and was cut. The Falcons then brought Bryant back on Aug. 31.

Bryant was 259 of 296 (87.5 percent) on field goal attempts as a Falcon. He missed just four extra point attempts in his career in Atlanta, finishing 386 of 390 (99 percent).

