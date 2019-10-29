Falcons agree to terms with kicker Younghoe Koo

Oct 29, 2019 at 12:50 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Koo_AP_282809647564
AP Photo/Ryan Kang

The Atlanta Falcons announced Tuesday that they have agreed to terms with kicker Younghoe Koo. The news comes in light of the release of kicker Matt Bryant, the franchise's all-time leading scorer.

Koo, 25, has previously played in the NFL as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers, where he was 3-of-6 on his field goal attempts. Koo attended Georgia Southern, and he was recently a member of the Atlanta Legends, a team in the Alliance of American Football, which has since stopped operation. With the Legends, Koo was a perfect 14-for-14 on his field goal attempts.

The Falcons brought in Koo and Elliott Fry for a private kicking workout on Monday after Bryant has missed a handful of long kicks this season, including two during Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

"You always want to make sure that you're consistently evaluating every part of it," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said of bringing in the kickers. "Let's see where we're at, and if there are things we need to look at, we're going to."

