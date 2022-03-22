Falcons announce changes to coaching staff

The Falcons organization announced on Tuesday they were making changes to their coaching staff, naming T.J. Yates the team's receivers coach and Mario Jeberaeel the assistant offensive line coach.

Yates came to Atlanta in 2021 as Arthur Smith's passing game specialist. Originally from Marietta, Ga., Yates' seven-year playing career brought him to Atlanta once before as a backup quarterback for Matt Ryan in 2014. After his last season in 2017, Yates jumped into coaching, working with the Houston Texans in 2019 and 2020. The Falcons parted ways with former wide receivers coach Dave Brock in February. Brock was the only assistant coach retained from Dan Quinn's staff in Atlanta. The Falcons will fill the vacated role by shifting Yates over to coach the wide receivers.

RELATED CONTENT: