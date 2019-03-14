Falcons agree to terms with running back Kenjon Barner 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday that they have agreed to terms with running back Kenjon Barner on a one-year contract.

Barner, 28, split time between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers in 2018, playing in nine games and carrying the ball 19 times for 71 yards. Barner was selected by the Panthers in the sixth-round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of the University of Oregon. After his rookie season with the Panthers, Barner was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles where he spent the next four seasons.

During his six-year NFL career, Barner has carried the ball 96 times for 388 yards and scored three touchdowns. Barner also has 22 career receptions for 130 yards. Notably, Barner has experience returning kicks and punts. Barner has returned 37 punts for 288 yards in his career, and he has returned 31 kickoffs for 718 yards.