Falcons agree to terms with running back Kenjon Barner 

Mar 14, 2019 at 05:11 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

2019_AF_DM_Free-Agency_TW_KB-B

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday that they have agreed to terms with running back Kenjon Barner on a one-year contract.

RELATED CONTENT

Barner, 28, split time between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers in 2018, playing in nine games and carrying the ball 19 times for 71 yards. Barner was selected by the Panthers in the sixth-round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of the University of Oregon. After his rookie season with the Panthers, Barner was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles where he spent the next four seasons.

During his six-year NFL career, Barner has carried the ball 96 times for 388 yards and scored three touchdowns. Barner also has 22 career receptions for 130 yards. Notably, Barner has experience returning kicks and punts. Barner has returned 37 punts for 288 yards in his career, and he has returned 31 kickoffs for 718 yards.

The Falcons lost running back Tevin Coleman to free agency, so Barner joins a group that includes Devonta Freeman, Ito Smith, Brian Hill and Jeremy Langford. Coleman signed a two-year deal worth a reported $10 million with the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday.

Related Content

news

Grady Jarrett: I prepare week in and week out to be the best defender in the league

Grady Jarrett met with the media following Thursday's Phase II workout
news

Falcons Sign OL William Sweet

news

Internet explodes over photo of Falcons' running back Mike Davis 

A look at the reaction on social media of the viral photo of Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis 
news

Falcons tied with Colts, Browns for eighth-youngest roster in NFL  

The Falcons enter the 2021 season with one of the youngest rosters in the the league 
news

Matt Ryan working hard to learn new offense, get on same page with Arthur Smith 

Matt Ryan discussed the transition phase he and his teammates are going through and some of  challenges that come with learning a new offense 
news

Matt Ryan on Julio Jones: He's impacted my career more significantly than any other player

Matt Ryan fielded questions regarding the status of Julio Jones and his future in Atlanta 
news

Falcons' wide receiver Russell Gage changes jersey number 

Russell Gage will be wearing a different jersey number in the upcoming season 
news

Julio Jones vs. Xavien Howard, Tre'Davious White viewed as top WR-CB matchups to watch 

Bleacher Report's Chris Roling ranks the top cornerback-wide receiver matchups of the 2021 season 
news

Wyche: Breaking down Falcons' schedule, key factors and why the final four games could get interesting 

Steve Wyche breaks down Atlanta's schedule, the benefit of an early bye and why the final four games of the season could be interesting 
news

Falcons Explained: Offseason Program Phase 2

news

Falcons sign defensive linemen Eli Ankou and Olive Sagapolu

Atlanta adds two to the defensive line following Rookie Minicamp
news

Five observations from Day 1 of Falcons' rookie minicamp

Here are five observations from the first day of Falcons' rookie minicamp

Top News

Best of 2021 Rookie Mincamp

Falcons cheerleaders host first 2021 audition prep class

Internet explodes over photo of Falcons' running back Mike Davis 

Grady Jarrett: I prepare week in and week out to be the best defender in the league

Advertising