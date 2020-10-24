Falcons add two defenders to active roster

The Atlanta Falcons announced Saturday that linebacker Edmond Robinson and defensive end Austin Edwards have been designated COVID-19 flexes for Week 7 and added to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

Per the NFL's 2020 COVID-19 rules, teams are allowed to flex players from their practice squad to replace a player who is currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Atlanta currently has defensive tackle Marlon Davidson and defensive end John Cominsky on its reserve/COVID-19 list, so Robinson and Edwards are being promoted to take their places.

Robinson has been brought up to the Falcons' active roster already this season as both a COVID-19 flex and a traditional flex, recording one quarterback hit and two special teams tackles. Both he and Edwards will provide depth on the defense and options for Atlanta on special teams.