Falcons add two defenders to active roster

The Atlanta Falcons announced Saturday that linebacker Edmond Robinson and defensive end Austin Edwards have been designated COVID-19 flexes for Week 7 and added to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.
Per the NFL's 2020 COVID-19 rules, teams are allowed to flex players from their practice squad to replace a player who is currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Atlanta currently has defensive tackle Marlon Davidson and defensive end John Cominsky on its reserve/COVID-19 list, so Robinson and Edwards are being promoted to take their places.
Robinson has been brought up to the Falcons' active roster already this season as both a COVID-19 flex and a traditional flex, recording one quarterback hit and two special teams tackles. Both he and Edwards will provide depth on the defense and options for Atlanta on special teams.
The Falcons and Lions will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.