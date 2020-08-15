Falcons activate Keith Smith from reserve/COVID-19 list

Aug 15, 2020 at 01:36 PM
Matthew Tabeek

The Atlanta Falcons announced Saturday afternoon that they have activated fullback Keith Smith from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Smith, 28, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 on July 29. He was the starting fullback in 2019 and played in all 16 games. In March, Smith signed a three-year extension with the Falcons and will likely lead the way for Todd Gurley and Co. when the season kicks off on Sept. 13 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Due to league policy pertaining to COVID-19, NFL teams are only allowed to comment on a player's roster status and may not disclose whether or not a player is in quarantine or tested positive.

Keith Smith | Top 10 Images

Before heading into the 2020 NFL year, we are going to look back at the best images from players on the active roster. Take a look at the best of fullback Keith Smith.

AF_20191215_ATLatSF_CC405050
1 / 10
Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40 celebrates against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC, on Sunday November 17, 2019. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 10

Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40 celebrates against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC, on Sunday November 17, 2019. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 10

Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40 takes the field before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, on Sunday December 29, 2019. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 10

Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40 takes the field before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, on Sunday December 29, 2019. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40 gestures after a turnover during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 10

Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40 gestures after a turnover during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40 looks on at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, on Sunday December 29, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 10

Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40 looks on at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, on Sunday December 29, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40 celebrates with wide receiver Julio Jones #11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 10

Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40 celebrates with wide receiver Julio Jones #11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40 celebrates the win over the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, on Sunday December 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 10

Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40 celebrates the win over the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, on Sunday December 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40 pounds his chest at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, on Sunday December 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 10

Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40 pounds his chest at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, on Sunday December 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40 celebrates the Atlanta Falcons win over the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, on Sunday December 15, 2019. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 10

Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40 celebrates the Atlanta Falcons win over the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, on Sunday December 15, 2019. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 celebrates making an interception at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 celebrates making an interception at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

