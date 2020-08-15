Falcons activate Keith Smith from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Atlanta Falcons announced Saturday afternoon that they have activated fullback Keith Smith from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Smith, 28, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 on July 29. He was the starting fullback in 2019 and played in all 16 games. In March, Smith signed a three-year extension with the Falcons and will likely lead the way for Todd Gurley and Co. when the season kicks off on Sept. 13 against the Seattle Seahawks.
Due to league policy pertaining to COVID-19, NFL teams are only allowed to comment on a player's roster status and may not disclose whether or not a player is in quarantine or tested positive.
