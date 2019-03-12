Early Bird Report: Takk McKinley's 2019 season just became personal

AJC: How Brown trade impact Falcons, Julio Jones

As reports surfaced Sunday that Antonio Brown would be traded to the Oakland Raiders at the start of the new league year and renegotiate his contract for a reported three-year deal worth up to $54.125 million with $30.125 million guaranteed, folks in Atlanta naturally began to wonder how the move could impact the Falcons’ talks with Julio Jones.

The team is currently working to renegotiate Jones’ current deal after agreeing prior to the start of the 2018 season to get something worked out this offseason.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s D. Orlando Ledbetter wrote about what the Brown trade could mean for those discussions, including quotes from an interview that CBS Sports NFL business analyst Joel Corry have with 92.9 The Game.

“You can get money from Julio because he’s kind of self-contained.” Corry told 92.9 The Game. “Let’s say you make Julio Jones in terms of new money, tack on $60 million of new money over three years. You take his base salary down to the league minimum and give him a $20 million signing bonus. You can probably pick up for $4 million to $5 million in cap room depending on how you precisely structure it. There are ways to get cap room.”

Corry also explained that given some of the rumored negotiations taking place with other receivers, the Falcons might want to get something done with Jones sooner rather than later. But from Jones’ side, there are reasons to wait on the negotiations, Corry said.

ESPN: Best scheme fits for 25 top 2019 NFL free agents

There’s no telling how active the Falcons will be in free agency this offseason, but there is at least one player who ESPN’s Matt Bowen believes would be a great fit for Atlanta’s defense. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Kwon Alexander is set to hit the market, and Bowen likes what he would bring to the table in Atlanta.

“Alexander is coming off an ACL injury, and he could re-sign in Tampa. But he's only 24 years old, and he has an intriguing skill set to fit in Atlanta as an off-the-ball linebacker,” Bowen writes. “When healthy, Alexander can get sideline to sideline in a hurry. Run and hit. Plus, he will get home as a second-level blitzer. Alexander would be an upgrade for the Falcons, and his speed would add to Atlanta's sub-package sets.”