Early Bird Report: Deion Jones could be among the top contenders for a major NFL award

Every game during an NFL season can mean the difference between a team making the postseason or missing it, but while all games carry the same weight some feel more important than others. CBS Sports' John Breech recently combed through every NFL team's schedule to single out one "make or break" game for the 2019 season.

The contest Breech chose for the Falcons is likely one fans already have circled on their calendar – the Week 13 home game against the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving night.

"The Falcons have lost three in a row to the Saints and they're going to need that drought to end if they want to compete for the NFC South title," Breech writes. "The Saints ruined Thanksgiving for Falcons fans last year with a Turkey Day win in New Orleans and Falcons fans are probably hoping that the Saints don't make them sick to their stomach for the second straight season."

NFL.com: Power ranking the NFL's head coaches

The 2018 season marked the Falcons' worst under coach Dan Quinn but that was largely the result of poor injury luck. Since Quinn's arrival, the Falcons are 36-28 in the regular season with two playoff appearances in four years and a trip to the Super Bowl. Quinn is betting on himself in 2019, assuming the defensive coordinator responsibilities in addition to his role as head coach, but he was one of the best coordinators in the league while with Seattle.

NFL.com's Elliott Harrison remains high on Quinn. In a recent power ranking of NFL head coaches, Harrison had Quinn just outside of the top 10 at No. 11.

"The Falcons struggled to their worst season under Dan Quinn, finishing second in the NFC South at 7-9," Harrison writes. "Which should tell you much about Quinn's run in Atlanta. In four seasons, after inheriting what had been a floundering football team, the former Seahawks defensive coordinator pushed them to two postseason appearances and a narrow Super Bowl loss. Last season seemed to go up in smoke from Week 1, when Atlanta lost Deion Jones and Keanu Neal to injury right away. Devonta Freeman played in just two games, and the secondary was never right. Yet, in the end, Quinn was able to keep the team from fading from respectability. Still, 36-28 is a healthy regular season record for one of the youngish head coaches in the league."

CBS Sports: The top 100 players in the NFL

Heading into the 2019 season, the experts at CBS Sports sat down and ranked their top 100 players in the NFL. This is a pretty common practice among national media outlets, but it provides a good sense of how certain players are viewed nationally. Four Falcons players made the list, with Julio Jones ranked highest among them at No. 11.

"Jones has now led the league in receiving yards in two of the past four seasons, and led it in receiving yards per game in three of those four," CBS Sports states. "Oh, and he's led the whole league in PFF's Yards Per Route Run in each of those four seasons. He also broke the silly 'Julio Jones can't score touchdowns' curse last season, with eight of them. This is a receiver at the top of his game, which means he is very near the top of the NFL's game as well."

Joining Jones on the list were Matt Ryan (No. 30), Grady Jarrett (No. 70) and Deion Jones (No. 74). It's good to see Jarrett and Deion Jones make this list and earn some national recognition for their strong play in recent seasons.