Deion Jones comes off PUP list, practices vs. Jaguars

Aug 24, 2022 at 12:59 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Falcons linebacker Deion Jones was practicing during Wednesday's joint practice against the Jacksonville Jaguars, meaning he has been moved off the active physically unable to perform list to the general roster. Because he was on active PUP, the Falcons don't have to make a corresponding move.

Jones hadn't practiced with the 2022 Falcons before Wednesday, rehabbing after reportedly having offseason shoulder surgery. He has been with the team during minicamp and training camp, rehabbing and participating in off-field team activities.

Jones joins an inside linebacker group that already features Rashaan Evans, Mykal Walker, Nick Kwiatkoski and second-round pick Troy Andersen. Evans and Walker have been fixtures with the first unit and performed well in camp practices and preseason games.

The seventh year veteran has been a Falcons mainstay, with more than 100 tackles in five of his six NFL seasons. He had 137 in 2021, to go along with two sacks, but didn't have an interception over a season for the first time in his career.

Check back for more details on this developing story.

