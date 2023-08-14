Day in the Life: Cordarrelle Patterson gives fans an inside look at joint practices with Dolphins

Aug 14, 2023 at 02:49 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Cordarrelle Patterson took a car service from his house to ATL airport for the team flight to South Florida, preferring to ride instead of drive through brutal midday traffic.

"You know how it is," Patterson said. "Atlanta traffic is…crazy."

The star running back still had to make a stop, however, on the way down Interstate 85.

RELATED CONTENT:

Certain traditions can't be skipped.

Patterson went into a convenience store and bought some Cheetos Hot Fries and Lifesavers gummies candy, plane fuel he brings with him on every away trip.

That helped put him in the right routine to make a nearly weeklong trip to the Miami area for two joint practices and a preseason game against the Dolphins.

Patterson was amped for the busy week, maybe not as much so as the man walking down the jet bridge behind him.

Grady Jarrett was ready to hit someone coming off the plane.

"You know what time it is," Jarrett said, looking right into Patterson's phone. "We're down here to do work and take this thing over, baby. Let's get it."

Patterson gave fans a look at his hotel suite and gorgeous beach view, a nice spot to relax between practices.

Then CP took fans into how he got ready to Tuesday's joint practices – he said Kyle Pitts actually calls himself "the unicorn" – before making some highlight catches in the session itself.

Then Patterson signed off from his Day in the Life, to rinse and repeat another joint practice.

"Appreciate y'all," Patterson said, "for joining me on this little journey."

NFL+_PreSeason_Artboard_Club-Creative_V2-final_1920x1080-TEAM
SIGN UP NOW

Related Content

news

Camp Report: RB Bijan Robinson's 'mindset is already made for the game' Friday

Falcons coach Arthur Smith has said starters will play against Bengals 
news

Falcons have waived/injured WR Frank Darby 

Darby played two seasons in Atlanta after the Falcons drafted him in 2021
news

Bair Mail: On Tyler Allgeier, Logan Woodside, Tre Flowers and Falcons cornerback corps

Your questions get answers in this Monday mailbag
news

Falcons sign free agent defensive back Bless Austin

Austin has three years of NFL experience but did not play in 2022 
news

'We could be great': Why the Falcons feel confident about their defense after standout preseason performance

Defensive lineman Albert Huggins and Timmy Horne talk defensive potential for 2023 
news

Camp Report: Running back Cordarrelle Patterson among 4 players out with soft-tissue injuries

Patterson, wide receiver Frank Darby, cornerbacks Mike Hughes and Cornell Armstrong all missed Sunday's practice. 
news

Falcons release their former fourth-round draft pick, LB Mykal Walker

Atlanta signed linebacker Frank Ginda in a corresponding move
news

Falcons sign 2023 USFL defensive player of the year

Frank Ginda joins Falcons linebacker corps
news

'It was supposed to happen': Dee Alford on his spectacular 79-yard punt return for a touchdown in preseason win

Dee Alford's standout performance in Miami calls back to his inspiring journey to the NFL
news

Bubble watch: Which players have rising stock after the first preseason game vs. Miami?

news

In a crowded running back room, Godwin Igwebuike hopes to make most of Falcons opportunity

In the Falcons Friday night win against the Dolphins in Miami, Igwebuike shined while still understanding the reality of his situation as a running back in Atlanta. 

Top News

Camp Report: RB Bijan Robinson's 'mindset is already made for the game' Friday

Falcons have waived/injured WR Frank Darby 

Bair Mail: On Tyler Allgeier, Logan Woodside, Tre Flowers and Falcons cornerback corps

Day in the Life: Cordarrelle Patterson gives fans an inside look at joint practices with Dolphins

Advertising