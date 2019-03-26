Date announced for 2019 Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders auditions

Mar 26, 2019 at 07:18 PM
Atlanta Falcons Staff
The Atlanta Falcons have set a time and place for their 2019 cheerleaders auditions.

As noted on the audition application page (see below), the Falcons are looking for "enthusiastic dancers with a dance/cheer background, a positive attitude, a winning smile and dedication to be the best." If that describes you or someone you know, check out the necessary information below and consider auditioning.

For detailed information on the audition requirements, process and what is required from those auditioning, click here.

  • Registration: 7:30 a.m. - 8:45 a.m. ET on Sunday, April 14 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Preliminary auditions (closed to public): 9 a.m. ET on Sunday, April 14 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Final auditions (closed to public): 6:30 p.m. ET on April 17

Those seeking to audition must be 18 years of age by June 2, 2019, must be a high school graduate or have a G.E.D and must have full-time or part-time employment or be enrolled in college.

Cheerleader audition prep classes

With Atlanta Falcons Cheerleader final auditions next week, women are coming together to prepare through audition prep classes. One lady from each class automatically advances to final auditions.

