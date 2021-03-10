Daniel Jeremiah poses a double trade down option for Falcons 

The Falcons own the No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft and NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said Atlanta is in a unique spot to move around. Maybe even twice.

With the interest and need for the quarterback position in today's game, the fact that there are five prospects who most believe could go in the first round makes where the Falcons are picking an especially attractive spot. Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Mac Jones have all been discussed as potential first-round picks by many draft pundits.

And while the Falcons could stay put and use the No. 4 overall selection to acquire their quarterback of the future, they will likely receive plenty of interest from other teams who want to trade up to their spot and draft a quarterback. That would give Atlanta the chance to acquire more picks.

"In terms of trading back, yeah, I would think they'll have opportunities to trade back if teams want to come up for quarterbacks, and then you start looking at best available player," Jeremiah said. "The interesting thing is you've got all these wide receivers that are so highly rated, but that doesn't really make sense right now for where Atlanta is. I'd probably keep an eye on somebody like Micah Parsons to just be an impact defensive player or you could get one of those two corners we've talked about who would be big-time talented guys to add to a young secondary who's got some good pieces. Those would probably be the areas that I would look if they were to slide back a little bit."

Jeremiah didn't stop there when talking about potential options for the Falcons and trading back. The former NFL scout and now lead draft analyst for NFL Network made a case for general manager Terry Fontenot to trade back twice and acquire even more picks.

The Falcons have six picks as of right now to use on draft weekend. They could be awarded a few compensatory picks that would give them even more to work with as Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith continue to re-build Atlanta's roster.