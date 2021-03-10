Daniel Jeremiah poses a double trade down option for Falcons 

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah makes an interesting case for the Falcons in the first round 

Mar 10, 2021 at 11:03 AM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

The Falcons own the No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft and NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said Atlanta is in a unique spot to move around. Maybe even twice.

With the interest and need for the quarterback position in today's game, the fact that there are five prospects who most believe could go in the first round makes where the Falcons are picking an especially attractive spot. Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Mac Jones have all been discussed as potential first-round picks by many draft pundits.

RELATED CONTENT:

And while the Falcons could stay put and use the No. 4 overall selection to acquire their quarterback of the future, they will likely receive plenty of interest from other teams who want to trade up to their spot and draft a quarterback. That would give Atlanta the chance to acquire more picks.

"In terms of trading back, yeah, I would think they'll have opportunities to trade back if teams want to come up for quarterbacks, and then you start looking at best available player," Jeremiah said. "The interesting thing is you've got all these wide receivers that are so highly rated, but that doesn't really make sense right now for where Atlanta is. I'd probably keep an eye on somebody like Micah Parsons to just be an impact defensive player or you could get one of those two corners we've talked about who would be big-time talented guys to add to a young secondary who's got some good pieces. Those would probably be the areas that I would look if they were to slide back a little bit."

Jeremiah didn't stop there when talking about potential options for the Falcons and trading back. The former NFL scout and now lead draft analyst for NFL Network made a case for general manager Terry Fontenot to trade back twice and acquire even more picks.

The Falcons have six picks as of right now to use on draft weekend. They could be awarded a few compensatory picks that would give them even more to work with as Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith continue to re-build Atlanta's roster.

"When you look at the way the board shakes out, if you wanted to try and find an edge rusher, which is a need, you could make a strong case they could trade back twice," Jeremiah said. "You know, trade back once for the teams coming up for the quarterbacks, and you might have somebody coming up for an offensive lineman. You could probably trade back and get into the teens and then you could find your way to Kwity Paye from Michigan, Jaelan Phillips from Miami, one of those types of players. Maybe even stay right there, get the edge rusher Ojulari from Georgia. To me there might be a double trade down opportunity for them."

Related Content

news

Falcons awarded three compensatory picks ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft

The Falcons have been awarded three compensatory picks in this year's draft 
news

2021 Pro Day Tracker: Updating schedule, list of prospects, Falcons visits, draft history

Because of the pandemic, the NFL has completely overhauled the format in which teams can evaluate players prior to the draft
news

Atlanta Falcons 2021 NFL Mock Draft Tracker

Find out who draft experts across the country think the Falcons could select in the first round of the NFL Draft
news

Falcons release guard James Carpenter

Carpenter started 24 games at guard over the past two seasons, including 13 games at left guard in 2020
news

Beek's Bits: Falcons running game, Matt Ryan, Tom Brady, why it's OK not to spend big

Some thoughts and newsy nuggets on the Atlanta Falcons from Matt Tabeek
news

Report: Falcons not expected use franchise tag on Keanu Neal

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Falcons are not expected to use the franchise tag on safety Keanu Neal
news

NFL free agency: Three cornerbacks who the Falcons could target

A look at three cornerbacks the Falcons could target if they become free agents 
news

Falcons sign punter Dom Maggio

The Atlanta Falcons have signed punter Dom Maggio 
news

2021 NFL Draft: Top LB prospects who fit Falcons

A look at the top draft prospects at every position group who might fit with the Falcons
news

Tabeek's 2021 NFL Mock Draft 8.0: Falcons draft 'a more mobile version of Dak Prescott' at No. 4

Atlanta lands the 'most athletic' QB with the 'strongest arm' in this class
news

Falcons fullback Keith Smith participates in Tackle Reading Across America Day

Smith virtually read to the third grade class at Tuskegee Airmen Global Academy on Tuesday

Top News

2021 Pro Day Tracker: Updating schedule, list of prospects, Falcons visits, draft history

Falcons awarded three compensatory picks ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft

Atlanta Falcons 2021 NFL Mock Draft Tracker

Daniel Jeremiah poses a double trade down option for Falcons 

Advertising