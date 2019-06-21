Dan Quinn names six Falcons players who have stood out so far 

Jun 21, 2019 at 10:46 AM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Prior to the start of the Falcons' offseason program, Dan Quinn named the five players he was hoping to see step up.

RELATED CONTENT

On offense, it was Jake Matthews and Calvin Ridley. On defense, it was Takk McKinely, Vic Beasley and Isaiah Oliver.

Four out of five of those players were present for the entire offseason program. Beasley opted to not attend any of the voluntary workouts but was present for mandatory minicamp.

Quinn and his coaching staff spent the last two months working with the players on and off the field, teaching the new wrinkles that will be added to their schemes. This time is also important for the players acquired in free agency and the draft to begin working with their new teammates.

It's worth noting the restrictions of the offseason workout program. No live contact is permitted and the coaching staff is only allotted a certain amount of time with the players.

Overall, Quinn was happy with what he saw from his team during organized team activities (OTA) and minicamp.

There were six players who especially caught Quinn's attention and here's what the Falcons coach had to say about each one of the players.

On offense, it was running back Devonta Freeman and receiver Mohamed Sanu.

On Freeman:

"He was another one who had so much to prove and to get back out on the field and to recapture his energy and style so quickly. I was very happy to see that. He looks so much like himself. For him coming back off an injury, it takes a lot of physical toughness and it takes a lot of mental toughness. He's shown a lot of mental toughness during this rehab process.

DevontaFree_KC

On Sanu:

"He came in so fit, so ready. I think his game got sharper. He was already at a good level so when you're already performing at a good level, it can get more challenging to get to the next level and I thought he clearly showed he was ready to get to the next level. I think [with] the things he can bring to the team, he looks as quick and as fit as he ever has."

MoSanu_KC

Switching over to the defensive side of the ball, Quinn was impressed with a pair of defensive linemen, Tyeler Davison and McKinley.

On McKinley:

"I think he's lighter, his speed and versatility seem ramped up. For him to go through his first offseason, as you know he missed with his left shoulder, his second year with his right shoulder. To see him lighter, faster and more explosive, that to me was someone who jumped out.

TakkMcKinley_KC

On Davison:

"He was somebody who I thought was better than advertised and really consistent and really showed what he was capable of."

Tyler_KC

Quinn also said cornerback Desmond Trufant and linebacker Foye Oluokun stood out as well.

"Those were the few who stood out to me as leaders amongst a group that really did a nice job," Quinn said.

The next time Quinn and the Falcons will be back on the field together will be for the start of training camp on July 22.

Related Content

news

Bair Mail: On the Arthur Smith, Matt Ryan partnership, NFL trade deadline options and a Lee Smith tribute

We discuss those topics and more in this week's mailbag
news

Falcons roundtable: Assessing the defense through five weeks

Best moments, defensive MVP, what needs to improve and more.
news

Falcons roundtable: Assessing the offense through five weeks

Best moments, offensive MVP, what needs to improve and more.
news

Bair: What I've learned about Matt Ryan's work, reputation covering him up close

news

Five things to watch after the Falcons bye week

The Falcons sit at 2-3 entering the bye week. Atlanta has 12 games left. 
news

Bair's Week 6 NFL Power Rankings: Cardinals remain on top as Ravens, Cowboys surge, Falcons move up

Bills, Buccaneers make moves in this week's in NFL hierarchy
news

Inside Tori's Notebook: A fourth quarter stand and rookies command in victory over Jets

Between Kyle Pitts, Ade Ogundeji and Richie Grant, the Falcons 2021 draft class shined in win. 
news

Bair Mail: On Arthur Smith, Mike Davis and Cordarrelle Patterson, offensive line improvement and the 2021 NFL Draft class

We answer your questions in Monday's mailbag
news

Bair: What Arthur Smith's Falcons showed us with fourth-quarter drive that beat Jets

news

Defense steps up in Falcons 27-20 win over New York Jets in London

Missing multiple starters on defense, the Falcons racked up two sacks and an interception in the win. 
news

Tori's Takeaways: The Kyle Pitts era emerges in victory over Jets in London

Kyle Pitts finished the game with his first career touchdown and over 100 receiving yards. It was a day to remember for the rookie tight end. 
news

Twitter reacts to Kyle Pitts' career-day against New York Jets in London

Top News

Falcons roundtable: Assessing the defense through five weeks

Bair Mail: On the Arthur Smith, Matt Ryan partnership, NFL trade deadline options and a Lee Smith tribute

Falcons roundtable: Assessing the offense through five weeks

Bair: What I've learned about Matt Ryan's work, reputation covering him up close

Advertising