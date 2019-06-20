Another first for Mercedes-Benz Stadium: 'SNF' opening to be filmed in NFL stadium for first time ever

"From the unique roof to the striking halo, with the perspective it offers relative to the action on the field, Mercedes-Benz Stadium has a number of features which will add to our creative execution of the show open," said Fred Gaudelli, Executive Producer of NBC's "Sunday Night Football."

"We're grateful to NBC for their excellent partnership with our league and thrilled the network chose Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the backdrop for the iconic 'Sunday Night Football' opening in 2019," said Arthur M. Blank, Atlanta Falcons Owner and Chairman. "Being the first stadium featured in the lead-in to television's number one show is another great recognition for MBS, our team and our city that makes us all very proud."

The 2019 NBC "Sunday Night Football" show open will debut on Sunday, Sept. 8 as the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots host the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Falcons will play twice on "Sunday Night Football" in 2019. In Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles and again in Week 13 against the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving Day. Click here for the Falcons 2019 schedule and ticket information.

Primetime TV's No. 1 show