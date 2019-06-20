Another first for Mercedes-Benz Stadium: 'SNF' opening to be filmed in NFL stadium for first time ever

The new NBC "Sunday Night Football" show open – for the first time in the series' 14 seasons – will be filmed inside an NFL stadium, with Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons, serving as the "stage."
Seven-time Grammy Award-winner and multi-platinum recording artist Carrie Underwood will perform on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium field and will be accompanied by NFL stars in her presentation of the opening theme for NBC's "Sunday Night Football," primetime television's No. 1 program for an unprecedented eight consecutive years.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which played host to Super Bowl LIII following the 2018 season, is the newest NFL stadium and made its NFL regular-season debut on "Sunday Night Football" on Sept. 17, 2017. Last month, Mercedes-Benz Stadium was named Sports Facility of the Year at the Sports Business Awards.
"From the unique roof to the striking halo, with the perspective it offers relative to the action on the field, Mercedes-Benz Stadium has a number of features which will add to our creative execution of the show open," said Fred Gaudelli, Executive Producer of NBC's "Sunday Night Football."
"We're grateful to NBC for their excellent partnership with our league and thrilled the network chose Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the backdrop for the iconic 'Sunday Night Football' opening in 2019," said Arthur M. Blank, Atlanta Falcons Owner and Chairman. "Being the first stadium featured in the lead-in to television's number one show is another great recognition for MBS, our team and our city that makes us all very proud."
The 2019 NBC "Sunday Night Football" show open will debut on Sunday, Sept. 8 as the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots host the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Falcons will play twice on "Sunday Night Football" in 2019. In Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles and again in Week 13 against the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving Day. Click here for the Falcons 2019 schedule and ticket information.
Primetime TV's No. 1 show
"Sunday Night Football" finished the 2018-19 TV season as primetime's No. 1 TV show in all key metrics for an unprecedented eighth consecutive year – adding to its record for the most consecutive years atop the charts (since 1950), based on official live plus same day data provided by Nielsen. "Sunday Night Football" also ranked as the No. 1 show in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic for the ninth consecutive TV season. In addition, in May at the Sports Emmy Awards for excellence in sports television production, "Sunday Night Football" became the first show ever to win 10 Sports Emmys in the Outstanding Live Sports Series category. SNF has earned the honor in 10 of the past 11 years.
More on Carrie Underwood
Underwood emerged from the promise of her 2005 "American Idol" win to become a true multi-format, multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, and film. A seven-time Grammy Award winner, she has sold 64 million records worldwide and recorded 26 No. 1 singles, 13 of which she co-wrote.
'Sunday Night Football' schedule
Thurs. Sept. 5
- Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears
Sun. Sept. 8, Week 1
- Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots
Sun. Sept. 15, Week 2
- Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons
Sun. Sept. 22, Week 3
- Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns
Sun. Sept. 29, Week 4
- Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints
*Sun. Oct. 6, Week 5
- Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs
*Sun. Oct. 13, Week 6
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers
*Sun. Oct. 20, Week 7
- Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
*Sun. Oct. 27, Week 8
- Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs
*Sun. Nov. 3, Week 9
- New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens
*Sun. Nov. 10, Week 10
- Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys
*Sun. Nov. 17, Week 11
- Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams
*Sun. Nov. 24, Week 12
- Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles
**Thurs. Nov. 28, Week 13
- New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
*Sun. Dec. 1, Week 13
- New England Patriots at Houston Texans
*Sun. Dec. 8, Week 14
- Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
*Sun. Dec. 15, Week 15
- Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers
*Sun. Dec. 22, Week 16
- Kansas City Chiefs at Chicago Bears
*Sun. Dec. 29, Week 17
- TBD
*Flex Week
** Thanksgiving Night Game