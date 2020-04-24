Dabo Swinney: A.J. Terrell is the Deshaun Watson of CB class

Apr 23, 2020 at 10:52 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

Clemson's highly-respected head coach, Dabo Swinney, had quite the comparison for Atlanta's first-round pick, A.J. Terrell. Swinney sees plenty of similarities between Terrell and one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, Deshaun Watson.

Swinney believes Terrell, whom the Falcons selected with the No. 16-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, shares similar traits with the Houston Texans' two-time Pro Bowl quarterback and former national champion for the Clemson Tigers.

RELATED CONTENT

"A.J. Terrell is the Deshaun Watson of this group, and what I mean by that is he's a Deshaun Watson at a different position," Swinney said. "The reason I say that — and this is what I've told everybody — is his consistency. He's handled himself like a pro since the day he got here as far as his maturity, his love of preparation, his mindset, and the type of teammate he is. He's got unique intangibles to go along with a rare skillset for his position."

Terrell, 21, attended Westlake High School in Atlanta, where he was the No. 6-ranked cornerback recruit in 2017, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. In three seasons at Clemson, Terrell amassed 101 tackles,13 passes defensed and six interceptions.

NOvsATL_CM_09232018_0107 (3)

2020 Falcons Tickets

See the Falcons battle divisional foes along with the Bears, Lions, Broncos, Raiders and Seahawks at the best venue in sports.

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Falcons signed NFL Draft pick Justin Shaffer to rookie deal

Former Georgia offensive guard was drafted No. 190 overall

news

NFL Draft 2022: Why DeAngelo Malone's an intriguing talent you should keep a close eye on during Falcons campaign

Atlanta native created havoc at Western Kentucky, during Senior Bowl week

news

How Drake London's competitiveness and family led him to the NFL

London's expected to be the next in line of the Falcons' great receivers. He'll rely on his innate competitiveness and the family bond that got him this far to do so.

news

NFL Draft 2022: Why Tyler Allgeier could emerge as face of Falcons backfield

Allgeier's performance in the Independence bowl sold Arthur Smith and Falcons front office.

news

Why Arnold Ebiketie was exactly what the Falcons were looking for in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft

Tori, Kris and Scott examine their favorite draft picks from last weekend. Tori's up first.

news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder potential, Drake London fit, NFL Draft grades and surprises

Your questions get answers in this Thursday mailbag

news

'He checked all the boxes': How the Falcons decided on Drake London in 2022 NFL Draft

London's highlight-reel filled game against Colorado blew scouts away

news

Falcons announce 13 undrafted free agent signings

Three receivers, two defensive linemen and a punter among class of undrafted additions

news

Wyche: What Falcons draft told us about Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith plan

Falcons found toughness, scheme fits throughout this class

news

'I'll play wherever': Troy Andersen on Cordarrelle Patterson comparison, playing multiple roles

Andersen shined at running back, quarterback, and linebacker in college.

news

2022 NFL Draft: League media grades entire Falcons draft class

Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith earn high marks for three-day haul

news

Recapping the Falcons 2022 NFL Draft class

Everything you need to know about Drake London, Arnold Ebiketie, Desmond Ridder and rest of eight-man class

Top News

NFL Power Rankings Week 7: Josh Allen and Bills beat Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs, but Jalen Hurts' Eagles still hold top spot

Bair Mail: On Marcus Mariota, Cordarrelle Patterson's role, Olamide Zaccheaus and extending Kaleb McGary

Inside Tori's Notebook: Fun Falcons display consistency in win over San Francisco 49ers

How Arthur Smith, Marcus Mariota helped put complete game together beating 49ers | Falcons Final Whistle

Advertising