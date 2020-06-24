Wednesday, Jun 24, 2020 03:53 PM

CBS Sports ranks top 10 NFL linemen: Were Falcons snubbed? 

Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

Tyler Sullivan of CBSSports.com ranked the top-10 offensive linemen for the upcoming season and despite recent trips to the Pro Bowl, Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack and left tackle Jake Matthews were left off the list.

Matthews, 28, made the honorable mention list along with Taylor Lewan of the Titans, Anthony Castonzo of the Colts, Jack Conklin of the Titans and Mike McGlinchey of the 49ers.

RELATED CONTENT

Since being drafted as the No. 6 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Matthews has continued to improve each year. He's also been one of the Falcons most consistent players only missing one game in five seasons.

The former first-round pick has started to earn recognition for his play from his peers and fans around the league.

Matthews earned his first Pro Bowl nod replacing veteran Trent Williams following the 2019 season after he started and played at a high level in all 16 games.

The following players made the cut over Matthews:

  • La'el Collins, Cowboys
  • Laremy Tunsil, Texans
  • Lane Johnson, Eagles
  • Terron Armstead, Saints
  • Trent Williams, 49ers
  • Mitchell Schwartz, Chiefs
  • Ryan Ramczyk, Saints
  • Tyron Smith, Cowboys
  • Ronnie Stanley, Ravens
  • David Bakhtiari, Packers

It's even more shocking that Mack was left off the list for top interior offensive linemen.

Mack, 34, has been named a Pro Bowler six times in his 11-year career and was recently named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-Decade team for the 2010s.

In four seasons with the Falcons, Mack has started and played in every game. Mack has been an instrumental part of Atlanta's success in the passing game over the last few seasons.

The following players were named to the guard/center list over Mack:

  • Rodney Hudson, Raiders
  • Joel Bitonio, Browns
  • Ali Marpet, Buccaneers
  • Ryan Jensen, Buccaneers
  • David DeCastro, Steelers
  • Brandon Scherff, Redskins
  • Joe Thuney, Patriots
  • Jason Kelce, Eagles
  • Zack Martin, Cowboys
  • Quenton Nelson, Colts

