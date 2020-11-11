Behind Enemy Lines: Tabeek takes stock of the Falcons entering their bye week

Make the case for an improbable playoff run and make the case against it.

OK, I'll try not to repeat anything I've written already and keep this response to the point.

Case for a playoff run: The Falcons sweep either the Bucs or the Saints and split with the other. That's three wins and one loss so far. And then they must beat two of the remaining three AFC West teams on their schedule: Raiders, Chargers and Chiefs. That would put them at 8-8 and give them a (very slim) shot at the postseason. I think nine wins would probably get them in with the expanded playoff format. And, as the league announced on Tuesday, if the season is cut short due to COVID-19, the number of playoff teams would increase to eight teams from each conference – and they'd get in, I believe.

Case against a playoff run: This is pretty obvious and, at this point, the most likely scenario. If the Falcons lose more than two games down the stretch, they're done. If they lose only two games, it's iffy. If they lose just once, which will be truly remarkable and the talk of the league, they'll have a shot. But they're in a deep hole right now. And look at the records of their coming opponents:

Saints: 6-2

Raiders: 5-3

Chargers: 2-6

Chiefs: 8-1

Buccaneers: 6-3