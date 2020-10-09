Behind Enemy Lines: Panthers believe Falcons are a dangerous team

What has been the team's identity under Matt Rhule through the first four games?

Simmons: In some ways, I think they're still trying to figure it out in terms of scheme. And that's to be expected under a new coaching staff, especially one that didn't have the benefit of an offseason program.

But on a down-to-down basis, they want to be a team that plays hard — a team that you know gives relentless effort. And this is also a team that's not going to give up easily. In the first loss, Carolina rattled off 15 straight points in the fourth quarter to take a lead over Las Vegas. Eventually, the Raiders came back, but that still showed some fight. And despite being down 21-0 to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on the road in Week 2, that game got interesting in the second half, too.

So at this point, it's a team that doesn't quit and with the wins, the Panthers are starting to get a little more confidence, too.

What's the view in Carolina of this Falcons team?