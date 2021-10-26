NFL Week 8 Power Rankings: Cardinals stay on top, Bengals command respect and Falcons move on up 

Bucs move up to No. 2 spot, Saints stay in top half, Panthers fall fast

Oct 26, 2021 at 12:19 AM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

We like to feature quarterbacks in the graphic attached to the NFL power rankings bearing my name. Seems only fitting considering the position's star power and the fact top teams are driven by those under center.

You'll look up (if you're catching this on Tuesday morning or after; if you're an early bird, hang tight) and find Derrick Henry among some of the NFL's best passers. That's no mistake. For one, did you see his touchdown throw? Henry's officially a passer now. And, two, he's so dominant as a rusher that he's worthy of MVP consideration.

The Titans made a massive statement by beating Kansas City so bad. While they're not the top team – nobody can unseat Arizona – the Titans are moving on up.

It's a tight pack at the top, but there's movement just below it and a bit farther down. The Falcons were on the rise after reaching .500 for the first time since the 2019 season. Can they keep ascending? That'll be something to watch as we move forward.

Right now, though, let's take a look at the NFL's hierarchy as it currently stands heading into Week 8:

(7-0)
1
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
Everyone keeps waiting for Cardinals shoe to drop. Maybe, just maybe, it won’t.
(6-1)
2
1
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady threw his 600th touchdown pass in a win over Chicago. Anyone wanna bet against him having another 600? Yeah. Me, neither.
(6-1)
3
1
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
Hard to say Matt Stafford got over on his old team. He wanted out, got to a better space and learned how the other half lives. It’s better outside Detroit.
(5-1)
4
1
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay plays Arizona on Thursday night. For the top spot in these rankings.
(5-1)
5
1
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
Word is that Dak Prescott is out of a walking boot. The bye did Dallas some good.
(5-2)
6
2
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
Henry for MVP. Changing my vote from away from Prescott to the NFL’s most dominate force.
(4-2)
7
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
The Bills have had a week to stew over the tough loss to Tennessee. They’ll come back motivated. That’s trouble for the opposition.
(5-2)
8
2
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Derek Carr is playing as well as ever, leading the Raiders into the post-Gruden era.
(5-2)
9
3
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
I cave. It’s time to give the Bengals some R-E-S-P-E-C-T.
(5-2)
10
8
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
That was a disastrous showing at home, against a division-rival in the Bengals. Not a great look. And, I know. No team moves more dramatically around this board. Can't figure this team out.
(4-2)
11
2
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert as to rally the Bolts right away in a tight AFC West race.
(4-3)
12
1
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
So. Many. Injuries. The Browns are surviving. Two big division games coming up.
(4-2)
13
1
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
That was a messy game on Monday night, but that Saints defense looked tough.


(3-4)
14
3
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
How long are we going to give the Chiefs a pass?
(3-3)
15
1
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings are still in this thing. They’d better hurry up or they’re gonna end up stuck in the middle.
(3-3)
16
2
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers better start winning or they’ll live in the AFC North cellar.
(3-4)
17
5
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
If only New England could play the Jets every week. If so, the Pats would’ve lost since Bill Belichick took over 20-some years ago.
(3-4)
18
8
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
Indy showing signs of life after a terrible. Same can be said of Carson Wentz. Coincidence? I think not.
(3-3)
19
6
FALCONS
The Falcons win another close one. If that can make a habit of that, this team could be in the mix all season. Why? Arthur Smith’s instilling a new mindset.
(3-4)
20
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
Broncos have come back to Earth after a 3-0 start. Without a parachute.
(3-4)
21
2
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
No quarterback is under more pressure than Justin Fields. No passer gets sacked at a high percentage of snaps. What a terrible way to develop a quarterback. Tough situation for a talented player.
(2-4)
22
5
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
If you have to (hurt) quarterbacks, you literally have none. Injuries killing 49ers yet again. Time to go to Trey Lance, whenever he’s healthy.
(2-5)
23
3
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
Whenever Russell Wilson’s able to return, it’ll be too late.
(2-5)
24
4
Giants_table
New York Giants
Maybe Daniel Jones is better as a receiver? Just a thought.
(3-4)
25
10
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
Sam Darnold got benched but the Panthers are going back to him. That’s odd. What’s certain: They miss Christian McCaffrey. So. Bad.
(2-5)
26
3
Washington_table
Washington Football Team
They miss Ryan Fitzpatrick. So. Bad.
(2-5)
27
3
Eagles.png
Philadelphia Eagles
Even Rocky might give up on this group.
(1-6)
28
4
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins have lost six straight. When does Brian Flores’ seat get warm?
(1-5)
29
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
Can’t lose on a bye. For a team as bad as Jax, that’s a win.
(1-5)
30
3
Jets_table
New York Jets
Jets gave up a 50-burger to a subpar team. And they lost their quarterback. Can’t get much worse.
(1-6)
31
1
Texans_table
Houston Texans
Just trade Deshaun Watson already. So the Texans can become completely irrelevant.
(0-7)
32
1
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
Jared Goff exacted no revenge against the team that traded him for…a vastly superior quarterback in Matt Stafford.
