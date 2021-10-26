NFL Week 8 Power Rankings: Cardinals stay on top, Bengals command respect and Falcons move on up 

We like to feature quarterbacks in the graphic attached to the NFL power rankings bearing my name. Seems only fitting considering the position's star power and the fact top teams are driven by those under center.
You'll look up (if you're catching this on Tuesday morning or after; if you're an early bird, hang tight) and find Derrick Henry among some of the NFL's best passers. That's no mistake. For one, did you see his touchdown throw? Henry's officially a passer now. And, two, he's so dominant as a rusher that he's worthy of MVP consideration.
The Titans made a massive statement by beating Kansas City so bad. While they're not the top team – nobody can unseat Arizona – the Titans are moving on up.
It's a tight pack at the top, but there's movement just below it and a bit farther down. The Falcons were on the rise after reaching .500 for the first time since the 2019 season. Can they keep ascending? That'll be something to watch as we move forward.
Right now, though, let's take a look at the NFL's hierarchy as it currently stands heading into Week 8: