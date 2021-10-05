Bair's Week 5 Power Rankings: Cardinals shoot to the top, Chargers charge, Falcons fall after Washington loss

Bills and Cowboys are red hot, Saints are floundering and Chiefs are waking up

Oct 05, 2021 at 01:39 AM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Sunday night's game between the Buccaneers and Patriots felt like a big game, with all the hoopla surrounding Tom Brady's return to Gillette Stadium.

It lived up to the hype, with the greatest ever doing things that goats do.

Another team from the southwest is doing something no one expected. The Cardinals are unbeaten at 4-0, including Sunday's victory over last week's top team. That means they vault all the way to the top spot.

The Falcons dropped, as you'd expect after that heartbreaker against Washington they simply should've won.

There was more shuffling this week, but not as much as the week prior, with the haves creating separation from the have nots.

Let's take a look at the league's hierarchy heading into Week 5 in our NFL Power Rankings:

(4-0)
1
6
Arizona Cardinals
The last unbeaten team. Put some respect on their name.
(3-1)
2
1
Los Angeles Rams
Rams reign at the top didn’t last long, stolen by someone in their own division
(3-1)
3
1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady just wins games. What a competitor.
(3-1)
4
1
Buffalo Bills
Bills are hot again. They’re the AFC’s finest right now.
(3-1)
5
1
Green Bay Packers
Remember that freezing cold take that Aaron Rodgers was too distracted this offseason to play well? Yeah. That didn’t age well.
(3-1)
6
4
Los Angeles Chargers
We all know what Justin Herbert can do. That defense ain’t half bad, either.
(3-1)
7
7
Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott has the Cowboys humming. He’s playing near perfect football these days.
(3-1)
8
3
Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders fans dominate the Chargers faithful in L.A., just as they did in S.D. They didn’t dominate on the field Monday night. Gut check for a previously unbeaten team.
(2-2)
9
1
Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs put up 42 points. Pat Mahomes had five touchdowns. The sleeping giant is awake.
(3-1)
10
1
Cleveland Browns
The Browns can play some defense. And run the ball. That's a winning combo.
(3-1)
11
2
Baltimore Ravens
John Harbaugh went for the rushing record over a kneel down. That’s exactly what he should’ve done.
(2-2)
12
1
Seattle Seahawks
Russell Wilson’s always a threat. Even on a Seattle team that isn’t as stacked as previous years.
(2-2)
13
7
San Francisco 49ers
Is Trey Lance ready for primetime? We’re about to find out.
(3-1)
14
1
Carolina Panthers
It would be easy to welcome Carolina back to Earth after losing for the first time, but I think these Panthers are tougher than we originally thought.
(3-1)
15
3
Cincinnati Bengals
I keep waiting for the Cincinnati crash. Hasn’t happened yet.
(2-2)
16
4
Tennessee Titans
You think they miss Arthur Smith? Seems like they do.
(3-1)
17
Denver Broncos
Broncos lost and Vic Fangio didn’t take it well throwing shade at John Harbaugh’s Ravens. Losing ain’t fun.
(2-2)
18
2
New Orleans Saints
Gave one away. The Falcons can sympathize. Even with a rival.
(2-2)
19
5
Washington Football Team
I watched every snap of Falcons-WFT live. Still can’t believe Washington won that game.
(1-3)
20
1
New England Patriots
Lost to Tom Brady on a last-minute field goal. Pats finally got a taste of their own medicine.
(1-3)
21
2
Minnesota Vikings
Vikings lose a lot of close games. That can start messing with your head and flush a promising season down the drain.
(1-3)
22
2
Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Tomlin has never had a non-winning season as head coach. Looks like that streak’s gonna snap.
(1-3)
23
4
Indianapolis Colts
Colts get up off the mat because Carson Wentz helped his team instead of hurt it.
(2-2)
24
2
Chicago Bears
Worst .500 team in the league. Not sure how many will travel to the ‘burbs to see this product.
(1-3)
25
2
Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles looked good in the season opener. Rarely since.
(1-3)
26
3
Miami Dolphins
Once a trendy playoff pick, the Dolphins are sinking fast. Can they come up for air before it’s too late?
(1-3)
27
5
New York Jets
Was that result against Miami a get-right win or an aberration? Falcons will find out in London next week.
(1-3)
28
3
Atlanta Falcons
The home team should be 2-2 and ranked somewhere in the high 20s. Couldn’t close against Washington. Arthur Smith’s gonna have to work on that
(1-3)
29
1
New York Giants
Jets get a win! Giants get a win! Everybody (but Jax and Detroit) gets a WIIII—IINN!!!
(1-3)
30
1
Houston Texans
Texans are getting worse as the season goes on. Can’t win if you can’t score.
(0-4)
31
3
Detroit Lions
Lions have played some close ones. Close might be as close as they get to a win.
(0-4)
32
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Urban Meyer has to apologize for getting caught in a somewhat compromising position. The city of Jacksonville going to get one for the product put on the field?
Bair's Week 5 Power Rankings: Cardinals shoot to the top, Chargers charge, Falcons fall after Washington loss

Inside Tori's Notebook: Analyzing the most frustrating moments of Sunday's loss to the Washington Football Team 

Bair Mail: On Arthur Smith, what happened in the WFT loss and rebounding well

Bair: Here's how Falcons can break cycle of 'here we go again' finishes

