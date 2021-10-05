Bair's Week 5 Power Rankings: Cardinals shoot to the top, Chargers charge, Falcons fall after Washington loss

Sunday night's game between the Buccaneers and Patriots felt like a big game, with all the hoopla surrounding Tom Brady's return to Gillette Stadium.
It lived up to the hype, with the greatest ever doing things that goats do.
Another team from the southwest is doing something no one expected. The Cardinals are unbeaten at 4-0, including Sunday's victory over last week's top team. That means they vault all the way to the top spot.
The Falcons dropped, as you'd expect after that heartbreaker against Washington they simply should've won.
There was more shuffling this week, but not as much as the week prior, with the haves creating separation from the have nots.
Let's take a look at the league's hierarchy heading into Week 5 in our NFL Power Rankings: