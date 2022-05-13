Bair: Proper perspective required when looking at Falcons 2022 schedule

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – I've stared at this Falcons 2022 schedule for a long time now, from every angle. I've tried to relax my eyes and look through it, as if I were striving to truly see one of those 3-D paintings.

Never could see the hidden image as a kid, back when they were featured in every Spencer's Gifts storefront from here to the Pacific. Can't see them now.

I have a similar experience when I try to glean insight on the Falcons 2022 record by staring at a schedule. Can't see 7-10 or 10-7 or any other record. Neither can you. Neither can anyone else. Don't buy snake oil from anyone claiming they can.

Don't bother trying. Simply enjoy mapping out your autumn. Book some hotels for fun Falcons road trips. Plan to check out the action at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (If somehow you haven't heard, tickets are on sale NOW!!) Schedule some smack-talking texts or tweets to your Steelers- or Bears-fan buddies for right before (and after) the Falcons play them.

My point in all that is to say this: Enjoy the heck out of this little stretch, where every team's 0-0 and hope springs eternal.

We're fresh off the Falcons assembling a highly regarded NFL Draft class featuring Drake London and Arnold Ebiketie. There's light at the end of the tunnel, as GM Terry Fontenot puts it, regarding the salary cap. The Falcons imported a bunch of chip-on-your-shoulder scrappers, who'll vibe well with head coach Arthur Smith's similar demeanor.