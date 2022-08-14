Bair: Mobile QBs Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder will add dynamic element to Falcons offense

Parker Hesse knows that all too well. The Falcons tight end, who caught a touchdown pass from Ridder and paved the way for Mariota's 6-yardouchdown sprint, was a defensive end in college. The University of Iowa product had to deal with containing mobile quarterbacks and knows it's no fun.

"Speaking as someone who was a defensive player in college, it's extremely challenging to deal with quarterbacks who can really run," Hesse said. "When you play man coverage, most guys have their back turned and the quarterback can take off and run. The guys up front have to be more disciplined in their lanes. They can't sell out during one-on-one pass rushes. It definitely helps having quarterbacks who can move."

Notice Hesse's use of the plural. The Falcons have two quarterbacks who can run when required.

Ridder isn't slow by any stretch, but Mariota is quiiiiiick. And unafraid to take a hit to gain extra yards. We saw that a few times during the veteran's only Friday night drive, which took 9 minutes, 27 seconds and most of the first quarter.

His speed was well known to someone like me, who didn't watch his every NFL move, but, watching him play live, Mariota can blow by most anyone at maximum warp. The guy's play speed is something esle. He turned on the afterburners a few times on Friday, maybe much to the Falcons' chagrin, never slid.