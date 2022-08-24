Bair Mail: On the Kyle Pitts, Drake London pairing, Jared Bernhardt's roster quest, adding a defensive lineman and more

We also discuss DeAngelo Malone and the state of the Falcons edge rushers in this Wednesday mailbag

Aug 24, 2022 at 10:49 AM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons just spent five days in NY/NJ engaging in a competitive stretch of two joint practices and an game against the New York Jets. They embark on another one this week, now lining up against the Jacksonville Jaguars here at IBM Performance Field.

RELATED CONTENT:

It's the preseason's last stand, with more than a few roles left uncertain as bubble players continue trying to impress. Some roster spots remain open, and we'll find out soon enough who will fill them.

Most of your questions regard the state of certain position groups, but we start with Drake London and Kyle Pitts, more specifically how one dynamic talent can help the other.

Paul Robson from London, England

I was lucky enough to get to watch Pitts' first touchdown against the jets last year; do you think the introduction of London and some scheme changes will mean he gets more endzone targets this year or will he continue to be used to drag defenders and double teams to make space for others?

Bair: I think Pitts would be more involved in the red zone regardless, but I will say Drake London, if he plays to the level I expect, will make life easier on Pitts near the goal line. The Pro Bowler remains the biggest receiving threat and will be covered accordingly, but defenses won't be able to sell out trying to stop Pitts if London's also in the pattern. And Cordarrelle Patterson. And big target Bryan Edwards.

But, back to your point, Paul. If London has a solid start and commands respect, that will change how the Falcons are defended. It will certainly help Pitts, and head coach Arthur Smith is fully capable of creating ways for them to work off of each other and find mismatches.

And, before London got hurt, he looked pretty good. He's a quality route runner with a bag of tricks to create separation and get open, combined with the speed and size to each yards after the catch. Combine that skill set with what Pitts can do – he's a better route runner in Year 2, with improved blocking ability that will help him in-line – and other receiving talents and the Falcons could be pretty good in the passing game.

Jerry Blash from Hinesville, Ga.

I usually have one bubble player that I really root for during preseason play. This season, that player is #83 Bernhardt. This kid gives me Wes Welker vibes. I will be absolutely pissed if he doesn't make the roster. He has really shined in the first two preseason games. Does he have a real shot, or will he get eaten by the numbers monster? I doubt he clears waivers for the practice squad based on what he's put on tape. Any bubble players you really pulling for?

Bair: I agree with you that Jared Bernhardt continues to flash in games and practices. Will he make the roster? He's got a shot, more of one than I gave him a few weeks back. But the receiver group is severely impacted, with more talent than roster spots. Check out Tori McElhaney's piece on the topic for an in-depth look at the situation.

London, Edwards and Olamide Zaccheaus are locks. KhaDarel Hodge seems to have a spot, in my opinion. That leaves one, maybe two spots for a lot of contenders. I can see a way Bernhardt makes it as a sixth receiver, if they keep six. I could also see him getting plucked off waivers as well. It would be a risky cut, but I do think the Falcons want him to stick around. Another solid week and he could prompt the Falcons to keep him on the roster, for sure. He has a lot of development work to do at a relatively new position, but you can tell the guy's an athlete, a playmaker.

In terms of other bubble players I like, Dee Alford's an obvious one. I also like how Nate Landman plays, but that might be a practice-squad or bust situation. And there's Derrick Tangelo and Timmy Horne to follow at a defensive line position that may have a spot up for grabs. But more on that below.

Game Photos | Preseason Week 2 Falcons at Jets

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets in the second preseason game of 2022.

Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams #6 warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 72

Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams #6 warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 72

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons free safety Dean Marlowe #21 warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 72

Atlanta Falcons free safety Dean Marlowe #21 warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 72

Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 smiles during warm ups before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on August 22, 2022. (Photo by Gabby Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 72

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 smiles during warm ups before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on August 22, 2022. (Photo by Gabby Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabby Ricciardi/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
A helmet and football sit on the field before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on August 22, 2022. (Photo by Gabby Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 72

A helmet and football sit on the field before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on August 22, 2022. (Photo by Gabby Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabby Ricciardi/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on August 22, 2022. (Photo by Gabby Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 72

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on August 22, 2022. (Photo by Gabby Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabby Ricciardi/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on August 22, 2022. (Photo by Gabby Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 72

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on August 22, 2022. (Photo by Gabby Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabby Ricciardi/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons huddle before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 72

Atlanta Falcons huddle before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons walk out for warmups before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 72

Atlanta Falcons walk out for warmups before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 72

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 72

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 poses for a picture with fans before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 72

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 poses for a picture with fans before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 poses for a photo before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 72

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 poses for a photo before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 72

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 walks out to warmups before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 72

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 walks out to warmups before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87 walkout for warmups before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 72

Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87 walkout for warmups before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players look on during the National Anthem before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 72

Atlanta Falcons players look on during the National Anthem before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 stands for the National Anthem before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 72

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 stands for the National Anthem before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a long pass during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 72

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a long pass during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a long pass during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 72

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a long pass during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a long pass during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 72

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a long pass during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a long pass during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 72

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a long pass during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks the ball for a field goal during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 72

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks the ball for a field goal during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 sets up to throw a touchdown pass during the first half of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 72

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 sets up to throw a touchdown pass during the first half of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 sets up to throw a touchdown pass during the first half of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 72

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 sets up to throw a touchdown pass during the first half of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 catches a touchdown pass during the first half of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on August 22, 2022. (Photo by Gabby Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 72

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 catches a touchdown pass during the first half of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on August 22, 2022. (Photo by Gabby Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabby Ricciardi/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on August 22, 2022. (Photo by Gabby Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 72

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on August 22, 2022. (Photo by Gabby Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabby Ricciardi/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jalen Dalton #79 makes a block during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 72

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jalen Dalton #79 makes a block during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 and quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 talk on the sidelines during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 72

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 and quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 talk on the sidelines during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 and quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 talk on the sidelines during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 72

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 and quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 talk on the sidelines during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 calls out the play during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 72

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 calls out the play during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 makes a block during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 72

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 makes a block during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen #44 sets up for a play during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 72

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen #44 sets up for a play during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 72

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 72

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons free safety Dean Marlowe #21 makes a tackle during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 72

Atlanta Falcons free safety Dean Marlowe #21 makes a tackle during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 fist bumps quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 on the sideline during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 72

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 fist bumps quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 on the sideline during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 carries the ball during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 72

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 carries the ball during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford #28 reacts after a play during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 72

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford #28 reacts after a play during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith looks on during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 72

Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith looks on during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 carries the ball during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 72

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 carries the ball during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 attempt to catch the ball during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 72

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 attempt to catch the ball during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 runs onto the field during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 72

Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 runs onto the field during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 throws the ball during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 72

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 throws the ball during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matt Hennessy #61 sets up before a play during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 72

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matt Hennessy #61 sets up before a play during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 passes the ball during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 72

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 passes the ball during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 runs with the ball during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on August 22, 2022. (Photo by Gabby Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 72

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 runs with the ball during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on August 22, 2022. (Photo by Gabby Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabby Ricciardi/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 motions to his teammates during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on August 22, 2022. (Photo by Gabby Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 72

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 motions to his teammates during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on August 22, 2022. (Photo by Gabby Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabby Ricciardi/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen #44 makes a tackle during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 72

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen #44 makes a tackle during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Matt Hankins #43 makes a tackle during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 72

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Matt Hankins #43 makes a tackle during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Matt Hankins #43 makes a tackle during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 72

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Matt Hankins #43 makes a tackle during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 makes a tackle during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 72

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 makes a tackle during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on August 22, 2022. (Photo by Gabby Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 72

against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on August 22, 2022. (Photo by Gabby Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabby Ricciardi/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Teez Tabor #20 runs with the ball after making an interception during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on August 22, 2022. (Photo by Gabby Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 72

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Teez Tabor #20 runs with the ball after making an interception during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on August 22, 2022. (Photo by Gabby Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabby Ricciardi/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Teez Tabor #20 celebrates after making an interception during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on August 22, 2022. (Photo by Gabby Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 72

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Teez Tabor #20 celebrates after making an interception during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on August 22, 2022. (Photo by Gabby Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabby Ricciardi/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Teez Tabor #20 celebrates after making an interception during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on August 22, 2022. (Photo by Gabby Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 72

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Teez Tabor #20 celebrates after making an interception during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on August 22, 2022. (Photo by Gabby Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabby Ricciardi/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Teez Tabor #20 reacts after an interception during the second half of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 72

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Teez Tabor #20 reacts after an interception during the second half of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Teez Tabor #20 reacts after an interception during the second half of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 72

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Teez Tabor #20 reacts after an interception during the second half of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 makes a tackle during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 72

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 makes a tackle during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 makes a tackle during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 72

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 makes a tackle during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 carries the ball during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 72

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 carries the ball during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 interacts with a New York Jets player after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on August 22, 2022. (Photo by Gabby Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 72

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 interacts with a New York Jets player after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on August 22, 2022. (Photo by Gabby Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabby Ricciardi/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Corey Ballentine #39 poses for a photo with a New York Jets player after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on August 22, 2022. (Photo by Gabby Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 72

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Corey Ballentine #39 poses for a photo with a New York Jets player after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on August 22, 2022. (Photo by Gabby Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabby Ricciardi/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Derrick Tangelo #99 talks with a Jets player after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 72

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Derrick Tangelo #99 talks with a Jets player after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Kuony Deng #52 poses with a Jets player after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 72

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Kuony Deng #52 poses with a Jets player after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 and XXXX pose for a photo after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 72

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 and XXXX pose for a photo after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 interacts with a New York Jets player after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 72

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 interacts with a New York Jets player after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 interacts with a New York Jets player after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 72

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 interacts with a New York Jets player after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 poses for a photo with a New York Jets player after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 72

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 poses for a photo with a New York Jets player after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Justin Shaffer #75 and linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 pose for a photo with two New York Jets players after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 72

Atlanta Falcons guard Justin Shaffer #75 and linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 pose for a photo with two New York Jets players after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 interacts with a New York Jets player after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 72

Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 interacts with a New York Jets player after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Kelvin Berry from Sierra Madre, Ca.

The one position that just feels weak still is the DL interior. I really like Dean Pees philosophy but with Marlon Davidson just having surgery and Vincent Taylor on IR, i just feel one big DT is missing? After more cuts by Tuesday, do you see possibly one top DT maybe as Davidson doesn't even seem to be a lock this season imo.

Bair: I definitely agree with you there, Kelvin. So does Corinthians Brown, who asked a similar question. The defensive line has taken some big hits injury-wise, with Vincent Taylor lost for the year, Marlon Davidson out for a while and even Jalen Dalton waived-injured on Tuesday.

Coaches will continue to evaluate Horne and Tangelo, plus older players Abdullah Anderson and Darrion Daniels, but looking outside the organization after final cuts might be the way to go.

Grady Jarrett, Anthony Rush and TaQuon Graham seem set to start. If Davidson's not ready to start the regular season, then the Falcons have (maybe) Anderson and an undrafted players to flesh out the rotation? I think they'd want a more established presence in the mix. They have the money to go secure one, or just claim someone off waivers.

Corey Hobbs from Birmingham, Al.

Can you share an update on 3rd round pick DeAngelo Malone and clarify the overall OLB situation? He shows as 4th on the depth chart. Can we assume he's struggling? There were questions about size and strength when he was drafted. Is the overall group better than expected or behind schedule?

Bair: I have a tough time saying a drafted talent from a small school is struggling in his first training camp. There's naturally a bigger adjustment coming from Western Kentucky to the NFL than some bigger schools. The Falcons have long-term visions for players and bring some along in a more deliberate manner. Hopes for Malone should remain high.

In terms of the edge rusher spot, I think Ade Ogundeji is having a sneaky-good preseason and could be a regular opposite Lorenzo Carter. Arnold Ebiketie has really flashed and is developing quickly even with some expected rookie mistakes being made. I think the edge rushers will be better than last year's group – that doesn't mean they'll be elite or anything -- and will be better yet in 2023.

Call for questions

We've got another Bair Mail coming on Friday. Submit your questions right here for inclusion in that edition.

af_22_2022-season-ticket-tile_ticket-page_kyle-pitts

2022 Season Tickets Now Available!

  • Our Longest & Most Flexible Ticket Payments
  • Instant Member Benefit Access
  • Best Available Seat Locations
SECURE YOUR SEAT

Related Content

news

Deion Jones comes off PUP list, practices vs. Jaguars

Veteran linebacker has been sidelined since the start of offseason program

news

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 3 of 2022 NFL preseason

Depth chart essentially remains the same heading into joint practices with Jacksonville Jaguars

news

What recent cuts say about the state of the wide receiver position

Falcons announce Geronimo Allison and Auden Tate of the five cuts made on Tuesday.

news

Falcons cut four, waive/injured another to reach 80-man NFL roster limit

Defensive lineman Jalen Dalton waived with an injury designation on Tuesday afternoon

news

What we've learned about Desmond Ridder through two preseason games

Box score doesn't tell full story for talented, developing rookie quarterback

news

Who stood out in Falcons second preseason game against New York Jets

After two joint practices in New York, Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, Tyler Allgeier and Ade Ogundeji stand out on Monday night.

news

Analyzing performance of Kyle Pitts, Marcus Mariota and first-team offense vs. Jets

First-team offense scores 10 points over three drives

news

Five players to watch against New York Jets on Monday night

After two joint practices with the Jets, who's standing out?

news

Atlanta Falcons to open Ticketmaster Studios in November

New state-of-the-art digital production facility located at Falcons training facility

news

What Falcons took from 'inspiring' trip to U.S. Military Academy at West Point

Team broke bread with Army football team, toured historic campus and heard stories of those lost in conflict after Saturday walk-through

news

What we're watching in Falcons second preseason game vs. New York Jets

Atlanta will face New York on Monday night. Here are four storyline to take note of.

Top News

Deion Jones comes off PUP list, practices vs. Jaguars

Bair Mail: On the Kyle Pitts, Drake London pairing, Jared Bernhardt's roster quest, adding a defensive lineman and more

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 3 of 2022 NFL preseason

What recent cuts say about the state of the wide receiver position

Advertising