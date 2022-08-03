Bair Mail: On Grady Jarrett and losses on the defensive line, Calvin Ridley, Dean Pees' defense and more

Falcons training camp has been going on for a full week now. I know that only because I looked at a calendar while recording this week's Falcons Final Whistle. That's the only way I know what day it is. And that's how I know we're in the thick of training camp. All the days and practices run together. Which is an awesome thing.

I love this time of year, when we really get to know a squad, its new faces and how chemistry gets built. Each day brings new questions and storylines and, thankfully, new topics to the mailbag.

We have another good crop in this Wednesday Bair Mail:

Winston B from Chicago, Ill.

What a bummer that Vincent Taylor tore his Achilles. I was really looking forward to both him and Eddie Goldman joining the defensive line. Now, with Goldman retired, we won't get to see either guy. Do you think the Falcons will add to the defensive line? What do you think of the guys we have in there now?

Bair: Grady Jarrett is already being Grady Jarrett. The dude was a disruptive force from the second pads went on Monday morning. His teammates need to help take the pressure off him, and that responsibility primarily falls to Ta'Quon Graham and Marlon Davidson. Anthony Rush will be in at nose tackle, but losing Goldman -- he could've helped rush at nose tackle, and inside on rushing downs -- and Taylor is a blow.

I would anticipate they'll dip back into the free-agent pool and will continue watching cuts for chances to upgrade. They could add a new player as early as this week, to try and get them rolling quickly. That's an area the Falcons didn't add much to, and they've already sustained losses.

There are some names you’ve heard of on the open market – Linval Joseph, Malik Jakson and Star Lotuleilei, to name a few – but the Falcons need to find the right fit for the scheme. They need help there, in my opinion, and it will be interesting to see who they add.