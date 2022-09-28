Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts production and finding the end zone, Cordarrelle Patterson's usage, Dean Pees and more

MJ from Cincinnati, Ohio

Don't you think we should involve Patterson in the passing schemes more lined up with London and Pitts? CP is 31 years old and, truthfully, I don't want to see him get touches like a true bell cow RB and it wears him down throughout the season. Tyler Allgeier is an impressive RB that once getting his footing in the NFL he could have nice games down the stretch for us.

Bair: This is an interesting topic, M.J. I dig it. I think that most would've agreed with an assumption that Cordarrelle Patterson would be moving all over the formation. Then the first game happened, with two events that may have changed things up: 1. Damien Williams got hurt and ended up on injured reserve (at least for the shot-term), and, 2. Patterson was awesome against the Saints as a feature back.

While I have liked Tyler Allgeier since he got here, I'm not so sure he's ready for a full featured workload.

Patterson has been awesome working from the backfield, with two triple-digit yardage totals in three tries. And he's efficient as heck. He only had 17 carries, which is a good carry count under any circumstances. And they have a better pass-catching corps with Drake London and an efficient Olamide Zaccheaus working with Kyle Pitts.

His snap count to this point: 98 snaps in the backfield, 15 in the slot and seven out wide through three games. That proportion might disperse a little bit when Williams returns, but Patterson has made strides as a runner. That can't be ignored and must be taken advantage of.

Will Smith from Summerville, Ga.

Hi, Scott. I read something in Tori's latest Notebook that I've got a question (for either of you) about. She said Coach Pees really didn't care how much total yardage his troops give up, only points. But it seems, to me, that more yards generally equals more plays, more explosive plays, and longer drives. All these things, alone or in combination, keep a defense on the field longer which, again generally, leads to tired legs, poor tackling, slower reaction, etc. Does he overcome this with more substitutions, superior conditioning or am I missing something? Thanks, Y'all. (Scott may not recognize "Y'all" yet but Tori will).

Bair: One development, Will, to spending so much time working with Tori, is that I have picked up parts of her accent. Not in the way I talk, but in the words I choose. I'll also drop a long I in there when I shouldn't, like saying "liiiiiiight" or "toniiiiight," but that's rare. Y'all is an all-the-time thing for me at this point.

Now on to your actual question about Dean Pees' defensive philosophy. It's true that he cares far less about yards than points. True story. I understand that you're adding layers to it, saying that lots of yards makes scoring (or allowing) points easier. And that's true. His overall point: You've rather give up 500 yards than 50 points. That's why performing well in the red zone and on third down is so key with Pees.