Bair: Arthur Smith's commitment to in-season development vital to Falcons team in transition

Head coach in 'solution business,' must find ways to make Falcons more competitive in coming weeks 

Sep 13, 2021 at 03:32 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

smith.column.9.13

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Arthur Smith knows the Falcons weren't good enough to beat the Eagles Sunday afternoon. The head coach didn't try to hide that fact, or even sugarcoat it.

"If you make the mistakes we made," Smith said, "you deserve to lose."

The Falcons are not in a position to overcome such obstacles. Given the gravity and volume of mistakes, it's doubtful many, if any, teams could have reversed Sunday's lopsided result. That wasn't all Smith's fault. It was a collective thing.

Smith didn't spend the 21 minutes, 56 seconds of his Monday afternoon press conference wallowing in that fact or over an opportunity lost.

RELATED CONTENT:

He accepted critical questions and answered them. He truthfully explained why things went awry and was accountable for mistakes big and small he felt were under his control. And yet, even in immediate wake of a disappointing home loss in the season opener, he was already looking forward.

"You have to fix your problems," Smith said. "You're in the solution business. You give a guy an opportunity, and if they can't fix it, you have to do something. You can't sit up here every Sunday and Monday and complain about the same problems. If that happens, shame on me. I have to do something different to help us.

"That's what I signed up for. That's coaching."

That will be important this Falcons team. Please don't forget that they're not a finished product. This 2021 unit was handcuffed by salary-cap issues and previous draft mistakes this regime didn't make. They're also a team searching for improvement, climbing straight uphill in an attempt to steadily get better. Sometimes growth comes in slow, painstaking increments. Sometimes it won't be quick enough to prevent disappointing results.

If the Falcons keep getting better over the course of a season and in between them, they'll reach the level of sustained success they've fallen out of the past three seasons.

Smith can't hit fast forward here. He has to solve the problems in front of him to make this team more competitive now and into the future. Penalties are the obvious first fix heading into a Week 2 contest at Tampa Bay, but better play in the trenches is equally essential. You can't do anything without that, and the Falcons weren't good enough protecting Matt Ryan. They weren't consistent enough creating space in the run game.

On the flip side, the pass rush struggled whether it had blitzing help or not. Smith looked squarely at those issues, and believes they can be remedied.

"All these things are correctable," he said. "We know how we have to play in all three phases. You watch teams who are getting home and affecting the quarterback are usually having a pretty decent day defensively, and vice versa on offense. We need to do a better job of making sure we don't become obvious. When you're [one dimensional], it's going to be a long day. I have to do a better job of coaching to make sure we're in better situations."

Smith is obviously charged with winning games first and foremost. There's also a level of player development expected from his staff over the course of the fall. That will help in games down the road and in making decisions about how to improve this team in the long term.

"The whole name of this game is improvement," Smith said. "You cannot be the same team in Week 1 as you are going into each week as you climb. There will be ebbs and flows, but we have to improve. We have to do it in a hurry this week because we have one hell of a challenge on Sunday down in Tampa.

"This is what you sign up for in the NFL. It's the most competitive league, in my mind, in all of pro sports. You'd better be ready to go on Sunday, and that's every week. If you make the mistakes we made, you deserve to lose. We deserved to lose yesterday."

Game Photos | Week 1 Eagles at Falcons

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles during Week 1 of 2021.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs across the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs across the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 catches a pass during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 catches a pass during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Calvin Ridley/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 rushes during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 rushes during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Tyeler Davison/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Cameron Nizialek #9 punts the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons punter Cameron Nizialek #9 punts the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Cameron Nizialek/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
makes a play against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
makes a play against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a pass during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a pass during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a play in the huddle during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a play in the huddle during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs across the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs across the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a pass during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a pass during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau #22 tackles Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor #18 during the first half of their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau #22 tackles Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor #18 during the first half of their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Fabian Moreau, Jalen Reagor/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Younghoe Koo/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 looks on before a play against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 looks on before a play against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Calvin Ridley/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 looks on during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 looks on during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

A.J. Terrell/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 celebrates after a sack during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 celebrates after a sack during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Jacob Tuioti-Mariner/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a play during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a play during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a play in the huddle during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a play in the huddle during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Mike Davis/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a pass during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a pass during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 reacts after a carry during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 reacts after a carry during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Mike Davis/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 reacts after catching a pass during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 reacts after catching a pass during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 warms up prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 warms up prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Deion Jones/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 catches a pass during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 catches a pass during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Keith Smith/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 makes a tackle during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 makes a tackle during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Foyesade Oluokun/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 reacts after a carry during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 reacts after a carry during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Mike Davis/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 reacts after a play during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 reacts after a play during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Mike Davis/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 blocks during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 blocks during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Jake Matthews/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 tackles Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders #26 during the first quarter of their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 tackles Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders #26 during the first quarter of their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Deion Jones, Miles Sanders/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 rushes during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 rushes during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 dives for yards during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 dives for yards during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 celebrates after catching a pass during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 celebrates after catching a pass during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Hayden Hurst/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Younghoe Koo/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Mike Davis/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs after catching a pass during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs after catching a pass during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Calvin Ridley/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Both teams stand for the coin toss before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Both teams stand for the coin toss before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A moment of silence takes place to remember fallen US service members during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
A moment of silence takes place to remember fallen US service members during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris #23 stands for the national anthem prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris #23 stands for the national anthem prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Erik Harris/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith looks on during the national anthem before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith looks on during the national anthem before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Arthur Smith/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 and wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 stand at attention during the national anthem prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 and wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 stand at attention during the national anthem prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Hayden Hurst, Calvin Ridley/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 takes the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 takes the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Calvin Ridley/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 prepares to take the field prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 prepares to take the field prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Grady Jarrett/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 walks out for warm-ups before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 walks out for warm-ups before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Olamide Zaccheaus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 walks out of the tunnel before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 walks out of the tunnel before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons take the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons take the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons prepare to take the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons prepare to take the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Isaiah Oliver/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take the field prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take the field prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders run across the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders run across the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans are seen in attendance during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fans are seen in attendance during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans are seen in attendance prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fans are seen in attendance prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans are seen in attendance prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fans are seen in attendance prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans are seen in attendance during the first half of a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fans are seen in attendance during the first half of a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 and cornerback Avery Williams #35 warm up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 and cornerback Avery Williams #35 warm up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta Falcons)

Olamide Zaccheaus, Avery Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons strong safety Duron Harmon #21 warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons strong safety Duron Harmon #21 warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Duron Harmon/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Detail image of the roof opening before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Detail image of the roof opening before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Warm-up image before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Warm-up image before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans enjoy the STM Pregame Party before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fans enjoy the STM Pregame Party before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans enjoy the STM Pregame Party before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fans enjoy the STM Pregame Party before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans enjoy the STM Pregame Party before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fans enjoy the STM Pregame Party before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans enjoy the STM Pregame Party before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fans enjoy the STM Pregame Party before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons CEO Steve Cannon meets with families during the Fallen Hero Family Recognition before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons CEO Steve Cannon meets with families during the Fallen Hero Family Recognition before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Steve Cannon/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Fans take photos with an art piece outside of the stadium before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
Fans take photos with an art piece outside of the stadium before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
DJ poses for a photo before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
DJ poses for a photo before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons CEO Steve Cannon poses with a family during the Fallen Hero Family Recognition before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons CEO Steve Cannon poses with a family during the Fallen Hero Family Recognition before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Steve Cannon/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and tight end Hayden Hurst #81 warm up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and tight end Hayden Hurst #81 warm up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Detail warm-up image before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Detail warm-up image before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
