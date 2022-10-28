Falcons Daily: Atlanta players, coaches discuss the lesson learned following recent loss

The Carolina Panthers may be going through their fair share of turmoil, but they're coming off their best collective win of the season, having beat Tampa Bay last Sunday, 21-3.

It was a win that shocked many. It's also one that stands as a reminder to the Falcons that - as Smith said - "you can't take anything for granted," especially this year.

"It's just another reminder. It shouldn't have to be that way but sometimes you need reminders," he said, "and it's what we do with it... Whatever team is able to prepare and make adjustments this week and be ready to roll will win on Sunday. That starts today."

That was on Monday.

So, how did the Falcons fair with this reminder? Much better, Smith said at the end of the week.

Looking back, Smith didn't mind the effort and work as the week progressed ahead of the Cincinnati game. It was the start to the week that he didn't much appreciate. In fact, he equated it to the way the Falcons started the game against the Bengals.

"We have the right guys here, but sometimes you learn painful lessons," Smith said on Friday. "It wasn't the entire week, but you do look back at it. Sometimes you had a bad week and you play well and other times it's kind of indicative of how the game starts. That's how it was last week."

From player perspective, they echoed Smith's sentiment almost verbatim.

"We have a great group of guys and I think win or lose you have to come in the next week, and every week as it's own thing," Chris Lindstrom said. "There's a huge importance of the last week didn't go our way but you can't let it snowball."

Grady Jarrett confidently said this week has been better.