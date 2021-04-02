Atlanta Falcons Legends, Cheerleaders & associates assist with tornado relief in Coweta County

Atlanta Falcons Legends, Cheerleaders and associates, along with coaches and players from Newnan High School's football team, volunteered in Georgia's Coweta County on Friday after an EF-4 tornado caused severe damage to the community last week.
Former Falcons running back Jerious Norwood and offensive lineman Kynan Forney joined Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders and associates at the Coweta County Fairgrounds where the group assisted with sorting items in the donation area to be deployed in trucks for those in need throughout the community.
Simultaneously, former Falcons wide receiver Harry Douglas, along with Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders, Freddie Falcon and Newnan High School's football team helped distribute 1,000 meals from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium Food Truck in one of the hardest hit areas of the community for local residents and volunteer workers.
