Atlanta Falcons Legends, Cheerleaders & associates assist with tornado relief in Coweta County

Falcons distribute meals and sort donation items in community struck by recent tornado

Apr 02, 2021 at 05:07 PM
Deighton_John (1)
John Deighton

Football Communications Coordinator

Douglas_Harry

Atlanta Falcons Legends, Cheerleaders and associates, along with coaches and players from Newnan High School's football team, volunteered in Georgia's Coweta County on Friday after an EF-4 tornado caused severe damage to the community last week.

Former Falcons running back Jerious Norwood and offensive lineman Kynan Forney joined Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders and associates at the Coweta County Fairgrounds where the group assisted with sorting items in the donation area to be deployed in trucks for those in need throughout the community.

Simultaneously, former Falcons wide receiver Harry Douglas, along with Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders, Freddie Falcon and Newnan High School's football team helped distribute 1,000 meals from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium Food Truck in one of the hardest hit areas of the community for local residents and volunteer workers.

Those in need of resources in Georgia's Coweta County can find them here, while those interested in making a monetary donation to the Coweta County disaster relief efforts can do so here.

Atlanta Falcons Legends, Cheerleaders & Associates Volunteer in Coweta County

