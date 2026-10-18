Atlanta Falcons Week 6 inactives vs. Chicago Bears

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons released their list of inactive players for Week 6 against the Chicago Bears. The biggest injury news of the week for both teams involved the quarterback position. Michael Penix Jr. will be in the lineup after injuring his ribs on Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens, and Caleb Williams is back after missing three games due to a hamstring injury he sustained in Week 2.

DE Za'Darius Smith entered Sunday as questionable due to a neck injury, but he went through warmups on the field and was cleared to play in the game. He will play in his first game since Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints.