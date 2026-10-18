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Atlanta Falcons Week 6 inactives vs. Chicago Bears

Michael Penix Jr. is in the lineup for Atlanta and will square off against Caleb Williams, who is back for Chicago.

Oct 18, 2026 at 11:31 AM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons released their list of inactive players for Week 6 against the Chicago Bears. The biggest injury news of the week for both teams involved the quarterback position. Michael Penix Jr. will be in the lineup after injuring his ribs on Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens, and Caleb Williams is back after missing three games due to a hamstring injury he sustained in Week 2.

DE Za'Darius Smith entered Sunday as questionable due to a neck injury, but he went through warmups on the field and was cleared to play in the game. He will play in his first game since Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints.

Among Atlanta's notable absences is cornerback C.J. Henderson, who injured his groin against the Ravens. He has played well in place of starter A.J. Terrell Jr.—who is on injured reserve—so far this season, but his injury means the Falcons will need more players in the secondary to step up.

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Related Links

You can check out the full list of the Falcons' Week 6 inactives below:

  • QB Cooper Rush (Emergency third quarterback)
  • QB Jack Strand
  • CB C.J. Henderson
  • DB Malcolm DeWalt IV
  • LB Christian Harris
  • OL Ethan Onianwa
  • DE Drake Jackson

Throwback Thursday | Falcons vs Bears

This Throwback Thursday, we're taking a look back at the Falcons vs Bears match-up through history as we gear up for Sunday's game against Chicago in Week 6.

Atlanta Falcons running back Bob Christian #44 during the game in Atlanta against the Chicago Bears on October 7, 2001.
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© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans during the game in Atlanta against the Chicago Bears on November 22, 1998.
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© 1998 Atlanta Falcons
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tony Martin #80 during the game in Atlanta against the Chicago Bears on November 22, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1998 Atlanta Falcons
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mike Pritchard #35 during the game in Chicago against the Chicago Bears on September 27, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Henri Crockett #94 during the game in Atlanta against the Chicago Bears on November 22, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1998 Atlanta Falcons
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick #7 during the game in Atlanta against the Chicago Bears on October 7, 2001.
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© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jeff Donaldson #42 during the game in Chicago against the Chicago Bears on September 27, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Chris Miller #12 during the game in Chicago against the Chicago Bears on September 27, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mel Jenkins #20 during the game in Chicago against the Chicago Bears on October 3, 1993. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tony Martin #80 during the game in Atlanta against the Chicago Bears on November 22, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1998 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Keith Brooking #56 during the game in Atlanta against the Chicago Bears on October 7, 2001.
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© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Keith Brooking #56 during the game in Atlanta against the Chicago Bears on October 7, 2001.
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© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Coach at the game in Atlanta against the Chicago Bears on November 22, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1998 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans during the game in Atlanta against the Chicago Bears on November 22, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1998 Atlanta Falcons
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Atlanta Falcons head coach Jerry Glanville during the game in Chicago against the Chicago Bears on September 27, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 is tackled during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Pierce Holt #95 during the game in Chicago against the Chicago Bears on October 3, 1993. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Terry Ray #30 during the game in Chicago against the Chicago Bears on September 27, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb).
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Harold Alexander #5 during the game in Chicago against the Chicago Bears on October 3, 1993.
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© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Dan Stryzinski #4 during the game in Atlanta against the Chicago Bears on November 22, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1998 Atlanta Falcons
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Chris Chandler #12 during the game in Atlanta against the Chicago Bears on November 22, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1998 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Michael Booker #20 during the game in Atlanta against the Chicago Bears on November 22, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1998 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Ronnie Bradford #23 during the game in Atlanta against the Chicago Bears on October 7, 2001.
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© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Mascot during the game in Atlanta against the Chicago Bears on October 7, 2001.
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© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 pursues the ball carrier during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Brady Smith #91 during the game in Atlanta against the Chicago Bears on October 7, 2001.
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© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Henri Crockett #94 during the game in Atlanta against the Chicago Bears on October 7, 2001.
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© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Travis Hall #98 during the game in Atlanta against the Chicago Bears on October 7, 2001.
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© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Chuck Wiley #99 during the game in Atlanta against the Chicago Bears on October 7, 2001.
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© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 on the sideline during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Chuck Wiley #99 during the game in Atlanta against the Chicago Bears on October 7, 2001.
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© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
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